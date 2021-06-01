FWCS opens lottery for Virtual Academy

Students interested in virtual learning through Fort Wayne Community Schools next academic year have until June 18 to seek a spot.

Fort Wayne Virtual Academy will accept up to 720 students through a lottery process, which opened Tuesday at www.fortwayneschools.org/myfwcs.

The district is planning two classes per grade level. Class sizes will be capped to 25 students in the elementary grade levels and 30 in the middle and high school levels, officials have said. There will be a minimum of 15 students per grade level.

There are no prerequisites to apply for the online K-12 program, which won't be directly affiliated with any existing FWCS school, according to a news release.

Students from outside Fort Wayne can apply, officials have said, but the district wants students to live close enough so it can provide support to struggling students.

The virtual program will provide students with technology, but it won't offer extra-curricular activities, and advanced coursework opportunities will be limited at the secondary level, the release said.

Students will be supported by a team of people, including counselors and secretarial staff, officials have said. The school board last week approved Byron Brown as an assistant principal.

