Leader selected for SACS

The Southwest Allen County Schools board meeting ended in applause Tuesday with the selection of Park Ginder as the next superintendent.

The Homestead High School principal was among three internal candidates, whose caliber made the board's decision difficult, members said.

“If we had any problem at all, it's that our candidates were too good, and that we had great difficulty figuring out which one was the best,” board President Bradley Mills said.

Ginder joined the district as Homestead principal in 2013. He previously was principal at DeKalb High School, assistant principal at Carroll High School and department head and art teacher at Northrop High School and Shawnee Middle School.

“This was never a career goal,” Ginder said after the meeting. “I was the happiest guy in the world teaching art and coaching baseball 19 years ago, but it was because of other leaders who saw some things in me that started me down a path in administration.”

Mills described Ginder as an experienced district leader with a proven track record of supporting students and staff.

“He has the experience, skills, knowledge and organization capability to continue SACS' rich tradition of education excellence and opportunity,” Mills said.

The proposed superintendent contract includes a base annual salary of $160,000, which may be increased by $1,000 to $10,000 during any year the contract is in effect provided the superintendent's performance meets criteria as established by the board.

Benefits include a $600-per-year cellphone allowance, a $10,000 annual transportation allowance, technology for a home office, group health and life insurance, sick and vacation days, and an annual performance bonus ranging from $1,000 to $10,000, per the board's discretion.

The initial term of employment runs through June 30, 2024. It may be extended by an additional year up to five years depending on the superintendent's performance.

Public feedback will be accepted at 7 p.m. June 15 in the administrative conference room, 4824 Homestead Road. Mills said the board plans to vote on the contract the following week, June 22.

The board's superintendent search began when Phil Downs announced in January he would retire at the end of the calendar year. A job opportunity at Trine University hastened that timeline; Downs retired May 5.

Board members thanked Assistant Superintendent Lynn Simmers for taking on additional responsibilities during the leadership gap.

“The words that came to my mind a few times since you've picked up the ball that was just bouncing is, 'wow,'” member Mark Gilpin told Simmers. “You have really tackled what needed to be tackled, and I thank you a lot. You really helped us out. We won't forget that.”

Simmers said she appreciated the board's support.

Ginder said his soon-to-be vacant position at Homestead will be posted immediately, and internal and external candidates will be considered.

He didn't shy from questions about his recovery from COVID-19, which led to hospitalization this spring. He hasn't fully recovered from its effects, he said, placing himself at 70%.

“There are some days I run out of energy quickly, and other days I get to the end of the day and I'm doing pretty well,” Ginder said. “Getting stronger all the time.”

