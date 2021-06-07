Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

An early childhood educator whom a parent called “a one-of-a-kind teacher” has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Jevene Barton

School: The Learning Community

Grade teaching: Continuity of Care – 6 weeks through 24 months

Education: Early childhood education, graphic design and business management

Years teaching: More than eight years

City born and current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: I am the mother to an amazing son.

Book you'd recommend: “What a Naughty Bird” by Sean Taylor, “The Foot Book” by Dr. Seuss, “Little Monkey Calms Down” by Michael Dahl and “How Do Dinosaurs Eat Their Food?” by Jane Yolen and Mark Teague

Favorite teacher(s): All teachers are an inspiration.

Favorite teaching memory: Every day is a new day and a new favorite memory.

Hobbies: Creative art, reading, dogs, cooking.

Interesting fact about yourself: I count myself lucky to be with these children every day. I call my students “my kids” because in the two years that we are together, they are not just on my class list; they become part of my heart. At this stage, they are developing so many skills, and I love being a part of their learning. I have a love for art and creativity, so I love to bring that into my learning experiences. In my classroom I focus on each child's development. Our learning is based around play, the curriculum and children's needs and interests. We make sure they are ready for their next journey in their education. Teaching and being a mom has shown me that there is no mold for a child. Each child creates their own mold for themselves to learn and explore. We are creating an environment to make their learning fun, adventurous and of course messy!

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Be yourself, be creative, don't be afraid to get messy, and dream big!

Recommended by: Jordyn Hogan, parent

Reason for recommendation: “Miss Barton has gone above and beyond to take special care of our children. People often laugh when I call TLC 'school' and say that our 22-month-old has a 'teacher.' However, we feel very confident that the lesson planning and learning outcomes that are in place as it relates to the development of our children show that the children at TLC are in school, even at months of age old.

“Miss Barton takes everything to the next level. We receive weekly updates showing each area of development the children worked on, such as art, language and literacy, social/emotional and physical/wellness. We get regular updates on all of the creative things Miss Barton and her wonderful assistant are doing through the week, such as having a 'Groundhog Day' celebration where they looked for shadows on the walls with flashlights or doing group artwork together.

“Our child was in the NICU and then hospitalized several times. Throughout those situations, Miss Barton checked in regularly and provided a lot of support, but when our child returned to school, she took notes on how to best tend our child's needs throughout the day. She researched her issues and helped with any adjustments she needed. Not only has our child gained skills above and beyond our expectations, we know she has been loved and nurtured. Miss Barton really is a one-of-a-kind teacher.”

Concordia

• Concordia High School honored alumni Peter Watson with the Distinguished Alumnus Award; Dean Doerffler with the Distinguished Service Award; and Tiffini Grimes with the Neale M. Shank Award.

Kylee Turnpaugh received the Richard W. Moellering Senior Barnabas Award. Established by the Class of 1986, the award recognizes a Concordia senior who exemplifies encouragement and servanthood. Other nominees were Luke Bentz, Kaylee Frerking, Hollie Johnson, Rhaya Kaschinske, Abby Mays, Jackson McKinney, Kaitlyn Nix and Nathan Pennekamp.

FWCS

• Two Academic Super Bowl teams from Snider High School placed in the top 10 at the state competition. The math team – Hannah Mekaru, Madison Sirivath and Chris Diers – finished seventh. The science team – Sirivath, Mekaru and Adesewa Ogunsusi – placed first.

• The Snider band and staff received the Indiana State School Music Association All-Music Award for the 2020-21 academic year.

• FWCS medical assisting students Hailey Sides, Leslie Vargas and Emalee Miser finished in the top 10 in the Indiana Health Occupation Students of America State Leadership Conference, with Sides coming in second.

Huntington

• Annette Little, art teacher at Andrews Elementary School, was named Primary Teacher of the Year for Huntington County Community Schools. The district selected Nick Altman as the Secondary Teacher of the Year. Altman is the radio and TV teacher at Huntington North High School.

JAG

• About 120 high school students statewide competed last month in 12 different categories at the 13th annual Jobs for America's Graduates Career Development Conference. Winners included Miranda Garcia of DeKalb High School, who placed second in career presentation.

SACS

• Homestead High School's digital media program accomplished a rare feat, winning both the TV School of the Year and Radio School of the Year awards in the same year from the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters. This is Homestead's second consecutive TV state championship and fourth radio state championship in the last five years.

In TV/video categories, students earned 11 first place awards, including individual honors for Ashton Hackman, Caleb Wood and Andre Centlivre. In radio/audio categories, students won five first place awards for work by Easton Hensley, Drew Persinger, Cora Shaw, Karlie Flanagan and Jenna Lane.

Trine

• Trine University honored alumnus, trustee and longtime supporter Richard Oeder by renaming a road near the university's main entrance in his honor. Formerly part of West Gale Street, the section of road is now designated Oeder Avenue.

• Allen School of Engineering & Technology students inducted into the Order of the Engineer included Brandon Bornkamp and Steve Moore of Fort Wayne; and Landis Clark and Shelby Leininger of Angola.

Whitko

• The Indiana FFA Association named Whitko Junior-Senior High School senior Brent Studebaker an Indiana FFA State Star finalist for his supervised agriculture experience.

