FWCS, EACS to benefit from Student Learning Recovery dollars

Students in two Allen County school districts will benefit from state dollars intended to accelerate learning.

More than $122 million is being distributed to 110 community partners and schools statewide through the Student Learning Recovery grant program, according to the Indiana Department of Education.

The program was created by House Enrolled Act 1008.

Awards included about $3 million to Vincennes University and its partner applicant, East Allen County Schools. Fort Wayne Community Schools partnered with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana, which was awarded $676,970, and YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, which received $575,901.

Junior Achievement's grant supports new accelerated college and career readiness programming to all incoming 10th, 11th and 12th graders, FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

Sophomores will explore a variety of careers and pathways, juniors will identify and develop entrepreneurial and employability skills, and seniors will learn about the steps to earn and keep a job, she said.

By May, 3,000 students are expected to have completed a personality assessment and identified careers matching their interests, among other expectations, Stockman said.

With the YMCA, she said, district teachers will be at the YMCA's after-school programs. They will focus on reading and literacy interventions for kindergartners through third graders at three after-school programs, and an expanded college and career readiness program will serve 60 of the YMCA's middle school students.

Both programs will incorporate social-emotional learning, Stockman said.

Vincennes' grant will help students and families from VU Early College sites including East Allen University in Fort Wayne. College and career counseling will be provided to first-generation citizens, immigrants and refugee families, the university said in a news release.

A partnership with Amani Family Services, a nonprofit serving immigrants and refugees, will offer "culturally responsive academic coaching and career exploration," the release said, adding partnerships with other organizations will provide mentoring, career counseling and leadership development, especially for Black and Hispanic males.

Steve Corona of Latinos Count applauded the plan.

"This grant is a wonderful opportunity to support our mission in creating awareness and leadership opportunities for diverse students in northeast Indiana," Corona said in a statement.

