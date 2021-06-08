Whitko Schools superintendent starts next week

A rural school district west of Columbia City is poised for a transition in leadership next week.

Timothy Pivarnik is expected to begin his duties as Whitko Community Schools superintendent Monday, about two weeks after the school board approved his three-year contract.

The $155,500 agreement includes a $125,000 annual base salary, health insurance, retirement contributions and an automobile/gasoline allowance.

Pivarnik replaces Brandon Penrod, who resigned in February after more than two years in the position. Steve Darnell served as interim superintendent.

With the board's blessing, Pivarnik asked Darnell to continue working next week to ease his transition.

Pivarnik comes to the 1,200-student district with teaching and administrative experience, including as assistant superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Gary, according to a Whitko news release.

His education includes undergraduate and graduate degrees from Indiana University Northwest and an education specialist degree from Indiana Wesleyan University, the release said.

Moments after the board approved his contract, Pivarnik assured the members he doesn't take his new responsibilities lightly.

“I value public education, I value families and I value our students,” he said at the June 1 livestreamed meeting.

Pivarnik welcomed community members to make an appointment with him.

“Please know that my door is open,” he said. “I want to listen to you, and I want to hear you.”

Whitko isn't the only northeast Indiana school changing leadership this summer.

Southwest Allen County Schools will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. June 15 on the proposed superintendent contract for Park Ginder. He is set to replace Phil Downs, who announced in January he would retire at the end of the calendar year. A job opportunity at Trine University hastened that departure, and Downs retired May 5.

East Noble School Corporation's superintendent search timeline includes advertisement of a proposed contract Monday and a hearing June 28 with approval July 6. The current leader, Ann Linson, is retiring.

