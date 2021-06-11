Concordia names grad to lead school

A Concordia High School alumnus will become his alma mater's top leader July 1, the private school announced Thursday.

Jacob Pennekamp is succeeding Mychal Thom as head of school, a role similar to superintendent that reports to the board of directors.

“Enthusiastically, I look forward to the opportunity to lead at CLHS,” Pennekamp said in a statement. “Trusting in God's promises, I am bold to pray that he will equip and empower us to accomplish the work already set before us.”

The school, which had 621 students last academic year, announced three months ago Thom was leaving for a position at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Candidates for head of school – a “called position” – had to be on the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod roster or willing to complete a course of study to achieve such status, according to the job description.

“I have been truly humbled by this opportunity to discern the Lord's leading,” Pennekamp said. “The call to be the next head of school at Concordia Lutheran High School is significant because of the opportunities as well as challenges currently facing Lutheran education.”

The administrator is responsible for a financial plan, supporting employee recruitment and retention, supporting fundraising efforts, and working with Lutheran churches, schools and other partners to further the school's presence in the community, the job description said.

Pennekamp is coming to the role after serving as principal of Emmanuel-St. Michael Lutheran School, which has about 300 students in kindergarten through eighth grade in Fort Wayne.

Both schools are associated with Lutheran Schools of Indiana.

Pennekamp has also taught and gained administrative experience at Lutheran schools in Iowa and Illinois, according to a news release.

He and his wife, Sarah, are 1992 Concordia graduates and parents of three Concordia graduates, a current high schooler and a future Cadet, the release said. It noted they also direct the high school youth program at Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

