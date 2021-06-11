Shots put FWCS students in $500 drawing

Super Shot will reward five fully vaccinated Fort Wayne Community Schools high school students with $500, the district announced Thursday.

Students who receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Super Shot by Aug. 6 will receive an entry to win. One winner at each FWCS high school – North Side, Northrop, Snider, South Side and Wayne – will be announced at the start of the upcoming academic year, according to a news release.

Students who got vaccinated elsewhere before today won't necessarily miss out. They can enter the drawing at www.supershot.org by Aug. 6.

Teens can earn a second entry by getting all other age-appropriate recommended immunizations at Super Shot, the release said. The same deadline applies.

Super Shot wants students to begin the school year protected from all diseases preventable by vaccines, Executive Director Connie Heflin said.

“We are concerned because there has been a great downturn in adolescent immunizations over the past year, and we hope this will encourage families to make getting caught up on vaccines a priority,” Heflin said in a statement.

FWCS values the partnership, said Mary Hess, the district's health and wellness director.

“We are committed to increasing access to health and wellness services for our students,” Hess said in a statement. “FWCS appreciates Super Shot's partnership in ensuring all of our students have access to required vaccinations as well as the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Students must get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by July 16 to meet the qualifying deadline, the release said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb reacted last month to the idea of using vaccination incentives – from lotteries to vehicles to amusement park tickets. Those are just a few of the ways other states are trying to increase vaccination rates.

“I've taken the approach to try to entice people by making it uber-convenient to get vaccinated and appeal to their better senses about, this is how we all get through this quicker,” Holcomb said.

Holcomb said he's not comfortable with monetary incentives.

“Some people will never get vaccinated, and some people might wait until they waited for that monetary enticement,” he said. “So, I don't want folks to wait.”

As of Thursday, more than 2.6 million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated statewide, including 44.4% of Allen County's eligible population, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Allen County health officials reported 16 new COVID-19 cases and one death Thursday, bringing totals to 41,745 cases and 691 fatalities. State officials announced 374 new diagnoses and two deaths, bringing Indiana's totals to 748,259 cases and 13,291 deaths.

Niki Kelly of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.

asloboda@jg.net