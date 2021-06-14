Research project makes good meal

A freshman animal science student at Whitko Career Academy capped a semester-long research project with a farm-to-table dining experience for her classmates, Whitko Community Schools said in a news release.

Allie Ridenour raised 10 meat birds on varying diets and tracked their weights and growth patterns before sending them to alumna Morgan O'Reilly for processing, the release said.

O'Reilly operates a poultry processing business in Larwill and works as a merchant trainee at Louis Dreyfus Commodities, the release said.

Ridenour's classmates sampled the poultry – prepared in the food science kitchen with rosemary, garlic and lemon juice – and compared the taste based on the birds' diets, the release said.

Event

• Reservations are due July 31 for the 50th reunion of Elmhurst High School's Class of 1971. A $50 buffet dinner is set for 6 to 11 p.m. Aug. 21 at Ceruti's Banquet and Event Center, 6325 Illinois Road. Call 260-348-9208 for information about where to send payment.

Grace

• Lauren Rich, chair of the Department of Humanities, received Grace College's Homer A. Kent Award for Scholarship, given biennially to a faculty member exhibiting outstanding performance in the area of scholarship.

• Christi Walters, exercise science director, received the college's Alva J. McClain Award for Excellence in Teaching.

• The college's Excellence in Part-Time Teaching Award was presented to Kim Burkett, a part-time instructor for both the Department of Humanities and the School of Education.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech has launched a bachelor's program in supply chain management. It will be offered in-person as one of the university's traditional undergraduate programs on its Fort Wayne campus and online through its College of Professional Studies. The program will launch during the 2021-22 academic year, starting with CPS class session 1, which begins July 25.

Recognition, scholarships

• Ball State University architecture student Jeffrey Tompkins won the $1,000 grand prize in the University of Saint Francis' campus redesign competition, Vision 2050: Imagine Our Future. Alec DeVries, Saint Francis' assistant director of student engagement, and University of Notre Dame student Nathan Walz received $500 honorable mention awards. The competition was open to Saint Francis students, employees and the public. Common ideas among the proposals included a more comprehensive student life center, campus environmental initiatives, and contemporary/spiritually focused academic buildings and residence halls.

• More than 100 students participated in 22 competitive events related to engineering and technology at the fifth annual Indiana Technology Student Association State Conference. First place winners included Alyssa Brewer and James Voglewede of Bellmont High School and Derek McKean, Brendan Sprunger, Nathan Plattner, Addison Yoder, Julia Arnold, Malina Mawhorr, Bennett Hubbard, Josie White and Megan Yoder of South Adams Middle School.

• Gabby Palazzolo of Fort Wayne is the first Purdue University student to graduate with an addiction studies concentration. The program was developed in partnership between Purdue and Ivy Tech Community College to create a pathway for human services majors to become licensed addiction counselors after receiving a four-year degree.

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw honored Abby Benya and Michelle Drayer with the Bud Curtis Award for Outstanding Student. They were chosen from among the Outstanding Student Awards, which honor one student per academic school. Recipients were Shannon Lewandowski Anderson, Jonathon Lewis, Nicole Minier, VerLon Murkey and Jennifer Vanderpool.

• Mark Millett, Steel Dynamics president and chief executive, was awarded an honorary doctor of engineering degree from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology during the college's outdoor commencement on campus May 29.

• The Questa Education Foundation announced its newest class of Allen County students selected to participate in its Questa Traditional Scholars program: Chelsea Born, Lauren Brown, Josie Butler, Lillian Buuck, Isaac Combs, Drew Eichel, Farenscia Elie, Joselyn Fedele, Celeste Foltz, Ashtyn Garver, Natalie Geise, Caleb Gibson, Carlie Gongaware, Preston Henschen, Ella Hughes, Trenton Hurst, Payton Jackson, Matthew Jimenez, Addison Krebs, Maya Mace, Blake Mast, Kaeden McCuistion, Anna Mishler, Elizabeth Morris, Lukas North, Ethan Passino, Joselyn Perez, Hannah Ruppert, Olivia Schuller, Brian Shaw, Delane Sheets, Jenna Sibery, Ella Smith, Malia Williams, Olivia Zimmerman and Jenna Zuber.

• Visiting Nurse announced Amy Hernandez and Lynn Herman are the inaugural recipients of tuition assistance through its Betsy Waterfield Chapman Employee Education Fund. Hernandez plans to complete her master's degree in nursing at Western Governors University, while Herman will complete his associate degree in nursing at Ivy Tech.

• The Fort Wayne Community Schools Scholarship Committee awarded scholarships to Logan Ross, Zoe McGee, Josie Butler, Tyler Kaiser, Anabela Djurovic-Topalovic, Gwendolynn Pettibone, Mahlet Abebe, Yoselin Diaz, Carl Suba, Sajahane Lloyd, Micah Hubley, Austin Tran, Amir Williams, Renee Liu, Alexandria Bortner, Shelby Romines, Keaton Grider, Alexis Robinson, Ei Ei Pyo, Hannah Johnson, Grace Mancia, Carlynda Nguyen, Nay Naing, Isaac Combs, Katlyn Borchelt, Wigdan Hissein, Emily Jackson, Faith Allison, Jose Nino, Jenna Moor and Shelby Lindley. Awards ranged from $500 to $25,000.

Trine

• Trine University is enrolling students in a new Master of Science in Nursing program. Classes begin Aug. 23 and will be offered entirely online, allowing nurses to complete the degree at their own schedule. The program is open to registered nurses who have completed a Bachelor of Science in nursing. Go to trine.edu/msn for information.

