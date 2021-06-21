Training plants new ideas for ag teaching

Teachers became the students at Huntington University this month for the 2021 Agriculture in the Classroom summer workshop.

Lessons at the June 1 session addressed various topics, including erosion and genetically modified organisms, and were hosted by some of the university's faculty and alumni, according to a news release.

Kelley Sheiss, a Whitko Career Academy agriculture teacher, appreciated the variety and the flexibility to apply the lessons across multiple grade levels.

“It was also great to visit with other educators and volunteers that have a passion to tell agriculture's story to our future consumers,” Sheiss said in a statement. “The afternoon hands-on learning sessions offered valuable tools to add to project-based curriculum development.”

An outreach program, Agriculture in the Classroom teaches students through 12th grade where food is grown and how important farmers are to their lives, the release said. It is facilitated by Indiana Farm Bureau and coordinated nationwide by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The workshop helped spark inspiration, Sheiss said.

“It offered additional resources for classroom instruction and the chance to connect and collaborate with other participants, allowing for idea and information exchange,” she said.

asloboda@jg.net

Huntington

• Huntington University this month welcomed Elijah Lee as program director and assistant professor for its clinical mental health counseling program.

• Michelle Caulk will be an assistant professor and director of clinical experiences in the clinical mental health counseling program at Huntington, effective Aug. 1.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw and Purdue University Fort Wayne formalized construction management and engineering technology articulation agreements allowing students to complete 60 credit hours and their associate degree at Ivy Tech before transferring to Purdue Fort Wayne to complete their bachelor's degree.

• Ivy Tech will host a mobile enrollment event at 2 and 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Kendallville Impact Institute, 1607 Dowling St., Kendallville. Prospective students can complete steps they need to start classes; registration is open for those starting in August. Employers can also attend a 2 p.m. session where they can meet with Ivy Tech representatives and learn more about training and tuition reimbursement options. Go to link.ivytech.edu/mobile to register.

Recognition, scholarships

• Alexander Bowers of Fort Wayne received Franklin College's Thorp Wolford Award for excellence in quantitative analysis and the Callon-Doub Award for mathematics and computing.

• Fort Wayne Community Schools recognized 103 retirees – including teachers, bus drivers, classroom assistants, secretaries and administrators – with more than 2,717 combined years of service. The years of service ranged from 10 to 52.

• The Concordia Lutheran High School JROTC VEX Robotics Team earned the 2020-21 JROTC VEX Robotics Excellence Award, the highest honor presented to the best overall team for driver skills, programming, engineering notebook, robot design, communication and team interview. The team also won the VEX JROTC Design Award, which recognizes the best engineering notebook and in-person interview. The team comprised senior Jenna Lusk, junior Gabe Sommermeyer, junior Simon Fairchild, freshman Lawson Fairchild, sophomore Ayden Doan, sophomore Ryan Morrison, junior McKenzi Humbert, sophomore Kyle Grisez, sophomore Eric Saunders, junior Ethan Wentland, freshman Lizzie Crook and sophomore Gabe Hetler.

• Hillary Kolter of Forest Park Elementary School received funding from Sonic Drive-In for her classroom project on DonorsChoose. The eatery donated $1.5 million to teacher requests on the education nonprofit site on Teacher Appreciation Day.

• Recipients of the 2021-22 Next Generation Hoosier Educators Scholarship included Lily Bohde and Isaac Franco of New Haven Junior-Senior High School; Chelsea Born of Lakewood Park Christian School; Abigail Boyer of Blackhawk Christian Middle-High School; Lillian Buuck of Heritage Junior-Senior High School; Carter Frecker of Bellmont High School; Meghan Janiszewski, Tyler Kaiser and Emily Stetka of Snider High School; Sophia Koehlinger of Carroll High School; Irene Scudder of Bishop Dwenger High School; Addison Wasvick of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School; Penelope Swift of DeKalb High School; Jacob Thompson of Eastside Junior-Senior High School and Kurstyn Gilbert of Columbia City High School.

• Maple Creek Middle School band students Leah Goleeke and Aj Lim each received a $650 scholarship for Carroll High School marching band fees next academic year. The scholarships were presented from the McCalley family.

• The Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana announced that Trevor Craig and Jacob Kuhn each received the $2,500 Presidential Merit Scholarships, and Reis Sosebee received the $2,500 Michael H. Kinder Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The programs were created to recognize significant accomplishments and reward students in furthering their education in construction-related college degree programs.

• The Community Foundation of DeKalb County awarded scholarships to Eastside students Jordan Eck, Erin Snyder, Liam Franz and Lauren Brown.

• Twins Anna and Matthew Duly of Concordia High School and Jaden Zuccolotto of Fremont High School each received a $500 scholarship from the Fort Wayne Central High School Alumni Association. Alexis Sherrod of Purdue University Fort Wayne received the organization's $1,000 Patty Martone Education Scholarship, which is limited to a third-year education major.

Trine

• Last month, 34 members of the Trine University Doctor of Physical Therapy Class of 2023 received their white coats, symbolizing their entry into the physical therapy profession. Recipients included Stephen Nix of Leo-Cedarville; Kelsi Warfield of Garrett; and Jacob Bickel, Colin Brockhouse, Abigail Buckland, Natalie Grose, Taylor Jenkins, Nick Skinner, Alex Stavretis, Jordan Stevens and Ethel Taylor of Fort Wayne.

Warsaw

• Warsaw Community Schools selected Todd Braddock as principal of Lakeview Middle School. A 2004 district graduate, Braddock has been assistant principal and athletic director at Lakeview the past three years.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.