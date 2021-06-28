Area students' wildlife paintings honored

Bellmont Middle School eighth graders earned state-level accolades with their wildlife watercolor paintings in Wildlife Forever's Fish Art Contest and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Junior Duck Stamp Contest, according to a news release.

Their accomplishments are more impressive considering they are beginner watercolor wildlife painters who use kindergarten paint sets, the release said. It noted the students learn about conservation, specie biomes, anatomy and mixing and layering colors.

“When folks see the names below the prints hanging in our hallways, eyebrows get raised,” art teacher Scott Cummings said in a statement. “The seemingly average kid, who commits to the long and rigorous process of watercolor painting, achieves more than anyone expects.”

Sophia Lopez, Serenity Price, Adelyn Wells, Amaris Silva, Alicia Smith, Jaxon Braun and Caiden Beitler received awards ranging from honorable mention to first place.

Grace

• Grace College is freezing its online tuition as a result of strong demand for online and adult education. The online bachelor's degree-completion programs in business administration, psychology, ministry studies and human services have grown in the last year. The master's in clinical mental health counseling also has seen its numbers rise. The enrollment period is open for fall programs starting Aug. 23. Go to online.grace.edu/apply to apply.

IUFW

• Frances Brooks joined the Indiana University Fort Wayne Office of Academic Affairs and Operations on May 3. As the campus's first development and community engagement director, she will work with various officials, including the IUFW leadership and executive boards, to create and implement a comprehensive development and engagement plan.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and BFGoodrich are partnering to provide an opportunity for students to develop hands-on work experience while earning their degree in industrial electrical or mechanical technology. The partnership is called the BFGoodrich Technical Scholar Program. Qualifying students will receive scholarships to cover the cost of tuition, fees and books for the program along with competitive pay for part-time work in the BFGoodrich manufacturing facility.

Among other program requirements, applicants must be enrolled as a full-time student in industrial electrical or mechanical technology, maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA and work at least 20 hours per week at BFGoodrich. Learn more about the BFGoodrich Tech Scholar Program by contacting Bob Parker at rparker27@ivytech.edu.

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is partnering with the Steuben County Enterprise Center to run classes aimed at high school students as part of its Manufacturing Academy. Applications for the fall cohort are now open to juniors and seniors. Fall 2021 classes run Aug. 18 through Dec. 16.

The Manufacturing Academy is a collaborative initiative to connect high school students and adults with manufacturing partners. Sponsoring manufacturers will provide selected Academy students with a paid learning experience about manufacturing fundamentals such as shop operations, safety, and blueprint reading as well as soft skills such as teamwork, communications, and problem-solving that can lead to a successful career. Interested high school students should contact their guidance counselor and Kimberly Waugh, kwaugh7@ivytech.edu, for further information. Participating high schools include Angola, Fremont, Prairie Heights, and Hamilton. Check out eligibility requirements, a link to the application, and more information on the Manufacturing Academy website at link.ivytech.edu/Academy

Junior Achievement

• Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana virtually honored essay contest winners. Created in partnership with the Olin B & Desta Schwab Foundation, the project encouraged students to research the career paths that interest them. Winners received $100, and those in high school also competed for a job shadow experience.

Middle school winners were Sinai Agular-Magana, Madison Corley, Macyn Durbin, Treyton Harth and Braden Keitzer of Jefferson Middle School; Nur Sofikah Binti Amir Ahamad, Jaclyn Hernandez and SaMe Lar of Timothy L. Johnson Academy; Kalyar Aung and Tessa Cortes Sanchez of Lakeside Middle School; Maggie Bertlesen, Tessa Chesney-Jordan, Makena Keller and Bria Leffers of Towles New Tech; Clarissa Bond and Thomas Laws of Portage Middle School; Lillian Carroll, Austin Handel, Crystal Lopez and Evan Mitchell of St. John the Baptist Fort Wayne; Eliza Dance, Akaiah Hollan, Lauren Prochaska, Riley Shimizu and Brenna Spuller of Blackhawk Middle School; Doris Donis, Angie Munoz and Mariana Palma of St. Joseph Catholic School; Dana Feighner and Anyjha Ford of Shawnee Middle School; Simeon Gard of Central Noble Junior-Senior High School; Victoria Geller, Maddison Reasoner, Shaylynn Teachout and Kelly Wright of Fremont Middle School; Chloe Gibson of East Noble Middle School; Lynzy Gold and Kennedy Ritchie of Northwood Middle School; Natalie Harning, Madison Harrell, Sarah Harrigan and Ellyanna Rogers of Carroll Middle School; Jade Henry and Clara Satter of Memorial Park Middle School; Joselyn Martin, Anessa Spieth and Madison Witte of St. Rose of Lima; Marian Ripple and Ciara Summers of St. Joseph Hessen Cassel; Kohen Smith and Abbi Werling of Garrett Middle School; Khin Khin Soe of Miami Middle School; Hannah Thomas of Whitko Career Academy; and Olivia Winkle of St. Mary School of Avilla.

High school essay contest and job shadow winners were Aubrey Anderson of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School; Olivia Betancourt, Chamara Jones and Annika Wihebrink of South Side High School; Matthew Bordner, Hannah Grimwood and Aubrey McCraney of East Allen University; Lucy Brown, Alaina Edwards, Alyssa McGuire and Maggie Slen of Snider High School; Lauren Butler, Sam Hudson and Isaiah Tietz of Concordia High School; Rachel Harding and Alyse Mack of Bishop Luers High School; Gwyn Plummer and Jessica Smith of New Haven Junior-Senior High School; and Becca Richardson and Hannah Sutton of Northrop High School.

Questa

• Applications are open for two funding opportunities for nursing students in northeast Indiana. Questa Education Foundation is partnering with Parkview Health to provide forgivable loans to nursing students within two years of completing their Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Questa also is offering the Virgil J. and Mildred C. Roy Nursing Scholarship for BSN students attending nursing programs in the region. The Roy Nursing Scholarship application closes Wednesday, and the Parkview Nursing Scholar application closes July 31. Go to questafoundation.org for information.

Recognition

• Northwest Allen County Schools corporate art awards were presented last month to Lila Gorlesky, a fifth grader at Arcola Elementary School; Malin Studebaker, a fifth grader at Hickory Center Elementary School; Elias Cramner, a fourth grader at Huntertown Elementary School; Franki Riker, a kindergartner at Perry Hill Elementary School; Elise Wloskzek, a fourth grader at Oak View Elementary School; Jeana Kim, a fifth grader at Eel River Elementary School; Fernanda Valdes, a fifth grader at Cedar Canyon Elementary School; Kaleigha Davenport, an eighth grader at Maple Creek Middle School; Mae Imoto, an eighth grader at Carroll Middle School; and Sabine Croy, a senior at Carroll High School.

Awards

• The Community Memorial Hospital Foundation announced eight scholarship winners for 2021 from area high schools. Each winner was awarded $500 toward the college of their choice as they pursue an education in their selected health care field.

Winners include Abbigail Herman, Edgerton High School, will pursue an education in biology at Otterbein University; Audrey Rittenhouse, Tinora High School, will pursue an education in health sciences at Butler University; Bailey Cook, Leo High School, will pursue an education in nursing at the University of Saint Francis; Laura Miller, Antwerp High School, will pursue an education in nursing at Northwest State Community College; Natalie Schultz, Wayne Trace High School,will pursue an education in speech language pathology at Ohio State University; Rylei Moreno, Edgerton High School, will pursue an education in health science at Grace College; Shallyn Miley, Bryan High School, will pursue an education in nursing at Lourdes University; Trixten Bexten, Montpelier High School, will pursue an education in nursing at Ohio State University.

Events

• The Central High School Alumni Association is having Back to School Day on July 14 at Bill C. Anthis Center. The gathering begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m. in the lower level. Use Barr Street entrance. Open to all Centralites and friends, no fee, light lunch served and memorabilia from days at Central available for viewing, reminiscing and a chance to catch up. Contact is dbezdon19@comcast.net.

Warsaw

• Jefferson Elementary School raised $1,020 for Riley Hospital for Children through a ninja warrior competition.

Trine

• Jeremy Rentz, associate professor in Trine University's Reiners Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and director of the university's Center for Teaching Excellence, gave a presentation during the Teaching Professor Conference, June 2-4 in New Orleans and continuing online through Sept. 30.

Ritz conducted a session titled “Put the Hammer Down and Build Your Teaching Toolbox” as part of the event's Instructional Growth and Development track. The “hammer” in Rentz's presentation was lecture, which he encouraged those who attended to set aside in favor of other teaching tools.

Hosted by Magna Publications, the Teaching Professor Conference invites college faculty to learn the latest research-based, classroom-tested best practices to enhance student outcomes.

