FWCS won't require masks for those who are vaccinated

People vaccinated against COVID-19 won't be required to wear face masks in Fort Wayne Community Schools buildings beginning Thursday, the district announced today.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's executive order mandating masks on school grounds ends Wednesday.

FWCS, which has almost 30,000 students and about 50 schools, established the following guidelines:

• Face masks are strongly encouraged indoors at elementary schools for all students fifth grade and younger.

• Unvaccinated staff members are expected to wear masks while inside any FWCS building.

• Unvaccinated middle and high school students are expected to wear face masks while inside any FWCS building.

• Face masks are required for all visitors, including parents, unless proof of vaccination is presented.

• Masks are not required to be worn by students, staff or visitors when outside except by high-risk individuals.

• Masks are required at all times for students and all staff while on a school bus.

Additional guidelines will be established before the start of the 2021-22 academic year.

Northwest Allen County Schools officials approved relaxed mask guidelines Monday.

