City has need for crossing guards

The city has a job for adults willing to help children navigate busy intersections as they walk to and from school – crossing guard.

About a half dozen people are needed for the position, which primarily serves Fort Wayne Community elementary schools, Fort Wayne Police Department spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Webb said Tuesday.

Webb didn't immediately know how many crossing guards the city employs.

The placement of crossing guards is determined less by school and more by intersection. Busy intersections near schools – such as St. Joe Center and Maplecrest roads – are the priority, Webb said.

Crossing guards earn about $13.23 per hour, according to a job description.

Retirees typically gravitate toward the position, which requires minimal training and a few hours a day during the school year, Webb said.

Along with supervising children at busy intersections, crossing guards should be able to move quickly to prevent children from running into traffic, the job description states.

Applicants should know standing and walking is required, and the outdoor job can expose them to inclement weather, according to the posting.

The city also expects crossing guards to report irregularities, such as broken stop lights or torn down stop signs, to their supervisor.

Webb, who has filled in for absent crossing guards, said perks include chatting with students.

“It's one of those thankless jobs, but it's needed,” he said.

Go to www.cityoffortwayne.org/jobs-with-the-city for information. FWCS begins the school year Aug. 16.

