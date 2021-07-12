Orthopedic firms aid Grace, Ivy Tech

Two northeast Indiana colleges are benefiting from their proximity to a city nicknamed the Orthopedic Capital of the World.

The Orthopedic and Advanced Manufacturing Training Center at Ivy Tech Warsaw recently received 1,999 bars of density medical grade polyethylene, worth more than $100,000, from Zimmer Biomet, according to a news release.

This type of polyethylene is used extensively in orthopedic joints and will be used in a variety of Ivy Tech classes, the community college said.

“We are thankful for this donation and delighted that we can provide our students with the opportunity to experience machining medical grade plastics in addition to machining different metals,” Tom Till said in a statement. He is program director of automation and robotics technology at Ivy Tech Warsaw.

Meanwhile, Grace College engineering students learn from industry experts from Warsaw companies Zimmer Biomet and DePuy Synthes.

“Among three industry experts alone ... students are afforded the chance to tap into 80-plus years of engineering knowledge and experience,” Fred Wentorf, chair of Grace's engineering department, said in a statement. “Not to mention, they are weekly rubbing shoulders with individuals who could be their future employers. That is not something you get at all of the other engineering colleges in Indiana.”

asloboda@jg.net

Grace

• Low-income Indiana students can attend Grace College tuition-free through a combination of federal, state and institutional aid. This aid is given to those with a $1,500 or less expected family contribution as calculated by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The tuition-free offer is valid for residential and commuter students. Go to www.grace.edu/financialaid for more information about the college's financial aid offerings.

Internship

• The Indiana House Democratic Caucus will offer college students and recent graduates internships during the Indiana General Assembly's 2022 session. Various opportunities will be available to applicants, including policy, media relations, graphic and print design, fiscal analysis, member services and a spot working with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus. The full-time, paid position has a biweekly stipend of $750. Academic credit is available but determined by the intern's school. Applicants must be at least a sophomore in college, but no specific major is required. A desire to learn about government is strongly encouraged. An online application, cover letter, résumé, academic transcript and three letters of recommendation must be completed by Oct. 31. Contact Julian Winborn at Julian.Winborn@iga.in.gov with questions.

Manchester

• David Kisor, director of pharmacogenomics and a professor of pharmaceutical sciences and pharmacogenomics at Manchester University, received the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Pharmacogenomics Special Interest Group's 2021 Innovation in PGx Teaching Award. Tom Smith, associate professor of pharmacy practice and pharmacogenomics, played an integral role in the effort.

• Lucas Dargo was named District 4 governmental affairs chair for the National Athletic Trainers' Association. Dargo is director of the athletic training program and an assistant professor of exercise science and athletic training.

PFW

• The School of Education at Purdue University Fort Wayne will begin offering an 18-credit-hour graduate certificate in school administration for the upcoming fall semester. The program is designed for classroom teachers with master's degrees in education who are interested in pursuing licensure as a school administrator. Enrollment is open. Contact Wylie Sirk at 260-481-6861 or wylie.sirk@pfw.edu for information.

Recognition

• Daniel Hile of Smith-Green Community Schools was among 14 Indiana superintendents who this spring completed the EPIC Superintendents Academy. The leadership excellence program was created by Butler University and the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents. EPIC stands for educators preparing inspired change.

• Camden Aerts of Fort Wayne attended Advanced Space Academy at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center's Official Visitor Center. Aerts spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station, the moon or Mars. The crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity, or spacewalk. Aerts and crew returned to Earth in time to graduate with honors.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis announced 97% of its 2020 graduates are employed, enrolled in additional education or serving in the service/military. The class of 2020 career success rate ranks second highest in university history. Top employers of this class included Parkview Health, Franciscan Health, Lutheran Health Network, IU Health, Sweetwater, Community Healthcare System, Fort Wayne Community Schools, the Bowen Center, University of Saint Francis, Adams Memorial Hospital and Alverno Laboratories. About 84% of employed 2020 graduates are working in Indiana.

• Katie Dwyer received the university's Staff Excellence Award for 2020-21. Dwyer serves as associate dean of students, and the USF Staff Senate recognized her extraordinary work in overseeing residential life and helping students deal with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scholarship

• The Monroeville Lions Club awarded Logan Roy, a 2021 Heritage Junior-Senior High School graduate, with a $1,000 scholarship based on community service.

Trine

• Every student enrolled in educational media and technology, a Franks School of Education class, passed Google certification tests this spring. It was the third straight semester all students in the course have passed the test, a total of 54 since spring 2020. Five faculty members also recently completed Google Certification: Ashley Overton, Alison Todd, Justin Bock, Khalid Griffin and Tony Kline, school dean.

• Trine's Doctor of Physical Therapy program has had three graduates from its last two graduation cycles earn the top score on the National Physical Therapy Examination, which is required to attain licensure as a physical therapist: Shawna Carbone and Madison Cook from the class of 2020 and Janaya Wilder from the class of 2021. They completed their undergraduate work in exercise science at Trine's main campus in Angola and were part of the university's 3+3 program, which allows students to enter the three-year DPT program in Fort Wayne after three years on the main campus.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.