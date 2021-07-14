FWCS pupils still have shot to win $500

Time is almost up for unvaccinated Fort Wayne Community high school students to have their shot at a $500 prize.

The district announced last month that Super Shot will award $500 to five students – one from each high school – who are fully vaccinated by Aug. 6. Students must get their first dose by Friday to meet the qualifying deadline because the timing between the two doses of the Pfizer vaccine is 21 days.

About 200 FWCS fully vaccinated students were eligible for the drawings as of Tuesday, said Connie Heflin, Super Shot executive director.

Super Shot hoped the raffle would attract 200 students per school, or 1,000 total, Heflin said.

Acknowledging vaccine hesitancy, she encouraged families to seek information from their doctor, school nurse or a Super Shot nurse.

“Every shot in the arm is a win,” Heflin said, noting a desire to limit the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

The Pfizer vaccine is approved for ages 12 and older.

FWCS appreciates Super Shot's efforts to vaccinate students before classes begin Aug. 16. The number of COVID-19 cases dropped significantly in its high schools once older students began getting vaccinated, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

“We know the more students and staff who are vaccinated, the less spread of virus we'll see,” Stockman said. “We all want to have a more normal school year, and we hope families will take advantage of this opportunity from Super Shot to get vaccinated and be safely mask-free this school year.”

FWCS relaxed mask guidelines this month. The district will encourage indoor mask use at elementary schools for all students in fifth grade and younger. At middle and high schools, it will recommend masks for unvaccinated employees and unvaccinated students while inside any district building – a policy that relies on the honor system.

About 700 students participated in FWCS' spring vaccination clinics, Stockman said. When clinics began in April, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for people as young as 16.

Students from North Side, Northrop, Snider, South Side and Wayne high schools who were fully vaccinated before June 10 – the day the Super Shot raffle was announced – may enter the $500 drawings. Submit an entry at SuperShot.org by Aug. 6.

Otherwise, students must receive their COVID-19 immunization at Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road, to be eligible. Hours satisfying the qualifying deadline are 2 to 6 p.m. through Friday. Walk-ins are welcome or call 260-424-7468 to schedule an appointment.

Students younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult with a valid ID. Insurance information must be provided for those insured.

