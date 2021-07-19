Trine develops masks for Parkview

Two teams of three Trine University students put their skills to use this past year on projects focused on enhancing safety for Parkview Health's medical professionals.

Parkview employees don't usually have the time or expertise to develop their product ideas, said Charlotte Gabet, Parkview's Innovation and Simulation Lab director.

“Trine students are trained in engineering, plus they have much more time and capacity to devote to the projects,” Gabet said in a statement. “Trine also has more production equipment and testing devices available for the students than is currently available in our lab.”

Design engineering technology majors Brandon Bruman, Dylan Dowling and Noah Meeker developed a 3D-printed respirator mask with a reusable filter that provides the same protection as an N95 mask, according to a Trine news release.

N95 masks are tight-fitting, cup-shaped masks covering the nose and mouth typically used in construction and health care settings.

Biomedical engineering majors Austin Shepard, Alex Bond and Nathan Shewmaker worked on an invention to facilitate full-body repositioning in the hospital setting, the release said.

Projects with commercial potential proceed through Parkview's Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, the release said.

Such partnerships are a win-win for all involved because the local business gets help and expertise it needs while students gain practical experience, said Jason Blume, executive director of Trine innovation 1. Trine innovation 1 connects local businesses and organizations with university resources.

“In the case of Parkview in particular, it's also a win for our region as a whole, since our efforts benefit not only a major local health care organization but, by extension, everyone that organization serves,” Blume said in a statement.

asloboda@jg.net

DeKalb Central

• DeKalb High School cheerleaders volunteered to help revamp an outdoor playground at TLC Preschool in Auburn. The effort included painting the playset; unloading the toy shed to add shelving and reloading the items once the shelves were placed; and removing rocks from the mulch.

Graduation

• Children's Village, 6613 S. Anthony Blvd., will hold a graduation ceremony for 13 preschoolers Tuesday morning. The students are expected to receive their diplomas in front of a limited audience – the first in two years because guests weren't allowed in 2020. The school serves children ages 6 weeks to 6 years and is Lutheran Social Services of Indiana's early learning center.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will offer classes at Marshall Community Center in Columbia City this fall through a new partnership with Whitley County Consolidated Schools. Ivy Tech also is offering $10,000 in scholarships for district high school students and $5,000 for Whitley County residents. Contact Lisa Smith at lsmith246@ivytech.edu for information. District high school students can contact Claire Baker, dual credit adviser, at cbaker255@ivytech.edu or call/text at 260-255-6605.

• Ivy Tech Fort Wayne is resuming in-person courses at the Huntington County Community Learning Center, 2201 N. Jefferson St., Huntington. Though open to all, courses are designed to give higher education access to Huntington County and surrounding areas who may be interested in taking classes closer to home. Fall classes are intro to psychology, 6 to 8:50 p.m. Tuesdays; English composition, 5:30 to 8:20 p.m. Mondays; and Qualified Med. Aide Prep, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. Contact Tiffanney Drummond at tdrummond@hccsc.k12.in.us or 260-356-2858 for information.

Recognition

• Warsaw Community Schools received Project Lead the Way's 2020-21 Distinguished District distinction, and each of its 11 schools received individual honors. Other northeast Indiana schools were recognized as a 2020-21 Project Lead the Way Distinguished School: South Whitley and Pierceton Elementary schools, Whitko Community Schools; and Homestead High School and Summit Middle School, Southwest Allen County Schools.

• Hoosiers recognized in the National Contest for the National History Day program included Caleb Duel, Finley Bailey, Robinson Hoffert and Wyatt Stapleton of Edgewood Middle School for their project titled, “Singing for Change: The Power of Music in the Civil Rights Movement.” It earned second place in junior group documentary. Abigail Rahn of Warsaw Community High School earned third place for her senior paper, “Shackling Sermons: How the Pseudo-Christian Communication of Proslavery Preachers Fueled the South's Defense of Slavery.” The event was held virtually in June.

• Phil Downs, former Southwest Allen County Schools superintendent, was named to the American Rescue Plan Committee created by AASA, The School Superintendents Association. This national group of more than 30 superintendents will develop recommendations and insights as schools move toward a safe reopening after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trine

• A new partnership between Fremont Community Schools and Trine will allow Fremont High School students to earn an associate degree after as little as one semester at the university. Participants of the Fremont Early College Alliance can select from 18 Fremont High School courses that will also count for college credit. The high school students also can enroll in additional courses on the Trine campus at a reduced tuition rate. Students completing the necessary course requirements will be awarded an associate in science or associate of general studies degree if they attend Trine directly after high school graduation and successfully complete one semester as a full-time degree-seeking student.

• Trine University is participating in Indiana Private College Week, which runs through Friday. Students may schedule an in-person, customized visit with an admission session, financial aid meeting and tours from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Activities are free. A list of participating campuses, event schedules, and registration information is available at icindiana.org/pcw. Visitors between the ages of 16 and 20 touring Independent Colleges of Indiana campuses during Private College Week will also have the chance to enter a drawing for a Microsoft Surface or Apple iPad mini. Entry forms and rules will be available from each campus.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.