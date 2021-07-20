FWCS sets up registration, transition days

In-school registration for the upcoming academic year begins next week, Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Monday.

Parents may visit their child's school from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 or from noon to 7 p.m. Aug. 2.

Students also have a date to put on their calendars. The district's annual Transition Day for incoming sixth and ninth graders will be Aug. 3. Kindergarten conferences will also be that day.

In-school sign-up is required to finalize registration for the new academic year, but families who participated in online pre-registration can take advantage of the rapid registration line, FWCS said in a news release.

Parents should bring a photo ID and two documents showing proof of residency – if documentation wasn't provided during online registration, the release said. Acceptable items include a recent utility bill, a paycheck and a statement from a medical doctor.

Homeless families or those with “unusual living arrangements” should contact the Family and Community Engagement Center at 467-2113, the district said.

Those unable to attend in-school registration should contact their child's school to make other arrangements before classes begin Aug. 16, the release said.

At Transition Day, the district said, sixth and ninth graders can learn their new school's rules, find their lockers, walk through their schedule and practice other routines, such as navigating the lunch line. This is intended to help ease any first-day anxieties.

Hours are 8 a.m. to noon for sixth graders and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for freshmen.

Meanwhile, kindergartners will meet their teachers at individually assigned times throughout the day, the release said.

Transition Day this year also includes Fort Wayne Virtual Academy students, who will participate via Zoom. Hours are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for grades 6 and older.

Transition event plans were being finalized Monday for the elementary virtual students, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

Fort Wayne Virtual Academy launches this year and is the district's only remote-only option. Parents are welcome to participate in transition events. Details vary by school for the parent portion at the middle and high schools, the release said.

“Just like students, parents are often nervous about moving to the next grade level,” the district said. “Spending time in the building and getting to know teachers, administrators and support staff eases parent concerns, as well.”

