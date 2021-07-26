Manchester to rehab chime bells

An iconic fixture on Manchester University's campus will be removed next month for restoration so it can sound again for its 100th anniversary next year.

The Verdin Co. of Cincinnati is tasked with the Manchester Chime project, which includes removal of 10 bronze bells from the Administration Building tower Aug. 9 to 11, the university said in a news release.

Along with refurbishing the bells, which range in weight from 550 to 2,650 pounds, work includes creating four bells and installing a new open bell tower next spring or summer in the middle of the Manchester University Mall, the release said.

Alumni and others raised $8,700 in the early 1920s to buy the original chime, and its players – mostly students – pushed hand levers in a drafty room directly below the bells, even in winter, the release said.

The new setup will feature an electronic keyboard played in Winger Hall, the university said.

The chime has been silent since the Administration Building closed in 2019, breaking an almost century-old tradition of ringing each morning and evening as well as on special occasions, including commencement, weddings and memorial services, the release said.

Melanie Harmon, vice president for advancement, said the new chime tower likely will inspire new traditions.

“The Manchester Chime is steeped in treasured history,” she said in a statement. “The sound is like comfort food for alumni, playing in their memories for years after they graduate. The new Chime tower promises to have a similar impact on future generations of Manchester students.”

Giveaway

• TCC and Wireless Zone stores will give away backpacks filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue on a first-come, first-served basis from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The giveaway will be limited to one backpack per child present.

Go to www.locations.tccrocks.com/search and wirelesszone.com/backpack-giveaway for a list of participating stores. Each will donate up to 150 backpacks. Any leftover will be donated to local schools.

Indiana Tech

• Indiana Tech again is an approved education provider for the state's Workforce Ready Grant, which is part of the Next Level Jobs program. The initiative provides state residents with free training in high-paying, in-demand industries such as manufacturing, construction, health sciences, business and information technology. Qualifying students can have the entire cost of an undergraduate certificate from Indiana Tech covered by the grant.

Indiana Tech was awarded $2 million in funding, enough to help nearly 300 qualifying students.

Go to indianatech.edu/CERTIFICATES for information about Indiana Tech's undergraduate certificate programs. Students also can work with the Indiana Tech admissions team or contact the Warrior Information Network at 888-832-4742 or cps@indianatech.edu to apply.

Ivy Tech

• In partnership with Ivy Tech Community College and the Indiana Governor's Workforce Cabinet, Indiana residents 18 and older can take advantage of no-cost career coaching from the virtual career coaching program, InsideTrack, which launched June 14.

InsideTrack career coaches will assist participants in advancing toward their career goals based on their strengths and circumstances. Individuals will gain tailored coaching support to help them plan and act to either rejoin the workforce or determine what education or training will help them advance their current career.

Complete a brief form at careercoaching.yournextstepin.org to sign up for the Indiana Resident Career Coaching Program.

• Ivy Tech's Fort Wayne campus and Warsaw site have adjusted their student service hours to better serve current and prospective students through virtual and in-person services.

Fort Wayne's Express Enrollment Center hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Student Life Center, 3701 Dean Drive. Hours for virtual services are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at link.ivytech.edu/FWEEC. Warsaw hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Miller Hall, 2545 Silveus Crossing. Virtual hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at link.ivytech.edu/warsawEE.

Classes begin Aug. 18. Prospective students can apply at www.ivytech.edu/ApplyNow.

NACS

• An open house for Carroll High School's finished site project is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Chargers Stadium, 3701 Carroll Road. Improvements addressed the stadium, marching band practice fields, soccer fields, track, football field, surrounding grounds, out buildings and parking lots.

Pre-K

• Indiana's Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning is accepting applications from families eligible for grants for their children to receive free, high-quality, pre-K education through the On My Way Pre-K program for the 2021-22 academic year.

Children are eligible if they will be 4 by Aug. 1 and plan to start kindergarten in the 2022-23 year. An eligible child must live in a household with income below 127% of the federal poverty level and have parents or guardians who are working, going to school, attending job training or searching for employment.

A limited number of vouchers will be available for children living in a household with income up to 185% of the federal poverty level if they meet certain conditions. Go to OnMyWayPreK.org for more information or to apply.

Recognition

• Ken McEwan, an assistant professor of finance at Grace College, presented a research paper at the annual International Conference on Business and Economic Development hosted by the Centre for Business & Economic Research. The paper won second place out of 80 papers submitted from authors worldwide. It was selected based on originality, adherence to research conventions and scientific rigor.

• Kosciusko REMC celebrated two Winona Lake residents' success in the Cooperative Calendar of Student Art contest, which gives children a chance to see their work published in a calendar distributed to thousands of homes and businesses statewide. Andrew Zink of Lakeland Christian Academy won first place for his grade level. His artwork will be featured in the 2022 calendar, and he received a $200 reward from Indiana Electric Cooperatives. Julie Bloomfield, a home-schooled student, earned the fourth grade honorable mention. She received $75.

Scholarship

• Myra Berning of Heritage Junior-Senior High School, Sydney Hefty of DeKalb High School and Olivia Reynolds of Adams Central High School each received a $1,000 scholarship from Co-Alliance Cooperative Inc. The scholarships were awarded to high school seniors planning to study agriculture in college and be involved in agriculture in their local community.

