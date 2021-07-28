FWCS using relief funds for upgrades

Federal coronavirus relief dollars are continuing to support projects at Fort Wayne Community Schools.

The school board Monday approved a $567,148 contract with Morris Sheet Metal Corp. for ventilation improvements at Franke Park Elementary School and Towles Intermediate School.

The work includes replacing exhaust fans and building heating, ventilation and air conditioning relief.

The school board also supported contracts with Havel and Automated Logic in the amounts of $114,672 and $75,818, respectively, for proprietary work involving existing building automation systems.

FWCS also is allocating federal relief funds for a windows replacement project affecting various locations.

The board appointed Martin Riley Architects-Engineers to the project. The estimated design contract fee is $132,375, and the estimated construction budget is about $1.5 million.

Architect/engineers were also appointed to five projects supported by the 2016 and 2020 referendums:

• Design Collaborative will address security and lighting improvements at Adams Elementary School. The estimated design contract fee is $105,000, and the estimated construction budget is $1.2 million.

• Moake Park Group Inc. will address unspecified improvements at Kekionga and Portage middle schools. The estimated contract fee is $171,520, and the estimated construction budget is about $2.3 million.

• Schmidt Associates will address unspecified improvements at Lakeside and Northwood middle schools. The estimated contract fee is $193,588, and the estimated construction budget is about $2.3 million.

• Jones Petrie Rafinski will address site improvements at Lane and Shawnee middle schools. The estimated contract fee is $72,400, and the estimated construction budget is $820,000.

• Primary Engineering Inc. will address auditorium theatrical lighting at Northrop High School. The estimated contract fee is $20,885, and the estimated construction budget is $265,000.

