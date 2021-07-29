Ivy Tech in final stage of selecting chancellor

Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne is getting closer to naming its new leader.

Jerrilee Mosier's final day as chancellor – a role she assumed in 2010 – will be Sept. 10.

The process of selecting her successor is in the finalist stage, the college said in a news release Wednesday.

Sue Ellspermann, Ivy Tech president, described Mosier as a passionate leader and advocate for the Fort Wayne service area.

“We wish her a well-deserved retirement and thank her for developing a strong leadership team, faculty and staff, a highly engaged campus board, and deep relationships with employers and community leaders,” Ellspermann said in a statement. “I am confident a new chancellor will be able to pick up where Jerrilee has left off and build upon her legacy.”

During Mosier's tenure, the college saw record certifications and credentials awarded and added new degree programs to serve the northeast Indiana workforce, Ivy Tech has said.

Mosier also has been credited with helping to make advanced, quality education accessible beyond Fort Wayne, including with the Warsaw site and community learning locations across northeast Indiana.

The fanfare has begun for Mosier's retirement.

Tuesday, state Reps. Martin Carbaugh, Christopher Judy, Dan Leonard and Bob Morris presented the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash award to Mosier. The award is one of the highest honors bestowed by an Indiana governor.

Additionally, the Indiana General Assembly formally recognized the chancellor's contributions in House Resolution No. 53, also presented to Mosier on Tuesday as the Campus Board of Trustees met.

The resolution notes Mosier's previous leadership roles at community colleges in Washington, Oklahoma and Kansas, and it highlights her accomplishments at Ivy Tech, including contributions in building a network of community organizations and employers to strengthen the workforce and provide greater opportunity for Ivy Tech graduates.

Partnerships have included the Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., Parkview Health, Junior Achievement, Region 8 Education Consortium and the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership through the Olin and Desta Schwab Foundation.

Mosier said she has been honored to serve the campus and community.

“I so appreciate these recognitions, but it is the work of many people who have led to our growth and success,” Mosier said in a statement. “I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of the great work that is higher education in Northeast Indiana.”

