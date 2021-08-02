PFW student gets Fulbright grant

Chelsea Bihlmeyer is giving Purdue University Fort Wayne a new achievement to brag about.

She is its first graduate student to receive the prestigious Fulbright grant, according to a news release. She received a Master of Arts in communication studies in 2020.

Bihlmeyer is the university's fifth Fulbright student recipient since the 2018 split with Indiana University, said Noor O'Neill Borbieva, director of the university's Office of Major Scholarship Advising and anthropology professor.

“Our success rate is above the national rate, which demonstrates our university supports and nurtures exceptional students, and that studying here opens doors to exciting opportunities for further academic achievement,” Borbieva said in a statement.

The Fulbright U.S. Student Program is the largest federally funded U.S. exchange program and offers research, study and teaching opportunities in more than 140 countries to recent graduates and graduate students. It awards about 2,000 grants annually in all fields of study and has an average acceptance rate of 20% across all countries, the release said.

Bihlmeyer will be a visiting scholar in Aalto University's School of Arts, Design, and Architecture in Espoo, Finland's second-largest city, the release said.

It noted her fellowship is funded by the Fulbright Finland Foundation and the Finnish National Agency for Education.

Finland appealed to Bihlmeyer because the country's universities are particularly strong in arts-based research – a topic she hopes to pursue in doctoral studies after the Fulbright, the release said.

“I am immensely excited to strengthen my work in this approach during my Fulbright year,” Bihlmeyer said in a statement.

Recognition

• The Children's Museum of Indianapolis announced Blackhawk Middle School student Sammie Vance of Fort Wayne received the prestigious Power of Children Awards for her buddy bench project. The honor recognizes and rewards students in grades 6-11 who are improving the lives of others through a selfless commitment to service and the betterment of their local communities, villages and cities around the world.

The five recipients will be recognized at an in-person event Nov. 12 and will each receive a $2,500 grant to invest in their social action projects. When they are ready to make a college selection, they may choose a partial university scholarship from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Indiana University's Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, the University of Indianapolis or Butler University in Indianapolis.

• Fort Wayne residents Cole Spaulding and Taylor Diamond recently attended Advanced Space Academy and Space Academy, respectively, at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center. The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.

• Allen County 4-H Clubs announced the 2021 4-H Top Achievers were Tate Bonin of Fort Wayne and Owen Van Horn of Monroeville. They each received $1,000 sponsored by Heartland REMC and Allen County 4-H Clubs Inc. The 2021 4-H Honor Achievers were Gwen Brubaker of Huntertown, Drew Dafforn of Churubusco, Brenna Lake of Woodburn, Nick Shirey of New Haven and Ethan Beaupré and Morgan Schaefer of Fort Wayne.

Columbia City

• As a class project, Columbia City High School media students made a video tour of the new school. Search “Columbia City High School Student Tour” on YouTube.

Ivy Tech

• Students who earn an Associate of Science in hospitality administration at any Ivy Tech Community College campus can now attend Purdue University Fort Wayne to achieve a bachelor's degree in the same major. This is the result of a new articulation agreement between the schools.

Purdue Fort Wayne's hospitality management degree program is housed in the Richard T. Doermer School of Business building. It provides students with the business fundamentals for hotels, restaurants, travel and tourism. Contact Alanna Olah, clinical associate professor and chair of the university's Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management, at 260-481-5496 or aolah@pfw.edu for information.

• Ivy Tech Warsaw is honoring instructor Edward “Ed” Sexton, who died in March, through the Ed Sexton Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is open to students pursuing welding, advanced manufacturing, and maintenance at Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw. The annual scholarship can be awarded to multiple students meeting the criteria, and students may receive the award for a second year if they remain in good standing. It offers support for tuition, books and living expenses.

To support the scholarship, contact Tracina Smith at the Ivy Tech Foundation at 260-480-2010 or TSmith1335@IvyTech.edu. Interested applicants should contact Tom Till, director of advanced manufacturing, at 574-267-5428 ext. 7450.

SACS

• Southwest Allen County Schools promoted Sara Hoeppner to assistant principal at Homestead High School. She has 21 years of teaching experience, 20 of which were at SACS teaching middle and high school English. She replaces Susan Summers, who previously was announced as principal.

Trine

• Trine's Master of Science in speech-language pathology program, which is set to launch in fall 2022, has been accepted as an applicant for candidacy by the Council on Academic Accreditation in Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology.

The application deadline for the fall 2022 semester is Jan. 15. The program is located at Trine's Dupont Education Center, 9910 Dupont Circle Drive East, Fort Wayne. Go to www.trine.edu/slp for information.

Scholarships

• Questa Education Foundation announced Jacob Guntle and Carmen Trier of Huntington University, Samuel Springer of Manchester University, and Alexandria Ebetino of University of Saint Francis received the Walter & Lucile Beckman Scholarship. The award is for students majoring in education, social work or related fields.

• Questa announced the fall 2021 recipients of the Virgil J. and Mildred C. Roy Nursing Scholarship, which is designated for students pursuing a bachelor's degree in nursing at Indiana University Fort Wayne, Manchester University, Trine University or University of Saint Francis.

Recipients were Zinnia Be, Halle Beiswanger, Ana Cano, Cody Cearns, Abigail Federico, Makalya Leyse, Ema Miljkovic, Morgan Miller, Tricia Moser, Paige Skinner, Anna Stayner, Nikohl Terry, Olivia Ulrey, Cierra Weemes, Olivia Yoder, Sara Lake, Tierra Bowling, Natalie Boyer, Rebecca Cochran, Sophia D'Virgilio, Jasmin Hoot, Emily Knodel, Ashlie Martz and Stephanie Murillo.

Warsaw

• Warsaw Community Schools selected Kyle Carter as chief technology and analytics officer.

