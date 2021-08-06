PFW to require all to wear masks indoors

Purdue University Fort Wayne will require everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear masks indoors while on campus beginning Monday.

In an email to campus Thursday, the university described the mandate as a “temporary change” to be reviewed Aug. 20.

The mask rule was the only significant update to Purdue Fort Wayne's plans as the university prepares for fall semester. Classes begin Aug. 23.

Masks haven't been required inside campus buildings for fully vaccinated individuals since June 28.

Leaders updated the policy after considering numerous factors, notably the “rapidly rising” COVID-19 cases locally and statewide and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's revised mask guidance for fully vaccinated people, the university said.

Indiana University also is instructing all students, employees and visitors to wear a mask indoors. The “time-limited recommendation” applies to all IU campuses, including IU Fort Wayne, according to its website. IU also has a vaccine mandate for students and employees.

Manchester University, which has campuses in Fort Wayne and North Manchester, also announced a similar mask policy Thursday, and it urged vaccinations.

“I cannot stress this strongly enough,” Dave McFadden, Manchester president, said in a statement. “This new outbreak has been described as a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Getting vaccinated will help protect the most vulnerable among us. The vaccines are safe, free and widely available. They also are our way out of this pandemic.”

On-campus vaccination clinics will be offered at the North Manchester campus from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 24 and 31, according to a news release.

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box last week said CDC data shows the rampant delta variant is easier to transmit to others, which is why the state is seeing cases spike to last year's levels but below the peak.

The Indiana Department of Health reported 1,899 new cases Thursday, the third consecutive day of cases topping 1,600. The statewide death toll increased by six, to 13,615.

Allen County health officials announced 117 new cases. This marked the second time this week that new diagnoses exceeded 100 after a summer of single- and double-digit daily increases. Deaths remained at 701.

As of Thursday, 51% of the eligible population was vaccinated both statewide and in Allen County, according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

