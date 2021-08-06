State preschool program sees enrollment picking up

Enrollment in the state's preschool program exceeds 1,000 children, but officials hope to sign up more 4-year-olds for the 2021-22 year.

At that age, children still need lots of hugs, love and attention, but they also are learning to be independent, said Nicole Norvell, director of Indiana's Office of Early Childhood and Out of School Learning.

Preschool can help the children find the right level of independence needed for kindergarten, where students are expected to follow directions and use the bathroom by themselves, Norvell said.

Along with lessons about colors, numbers and letters, she added, preschool students learn about routines and how to interact in a group of children.

Fewer 4-year-olds got that experience through On My Way Pre-K last academic year than before the pandemic, however.

The program awards grants to 4-year-olds from low-income families so they can access a high-quality pre-K program the year before they begin kindergarten. Recipients may use the grant at any approved On My Way Pre-K program throughout the state.

Enrollment totaled 2,476 students last year, down from 3,517 in 2019-20.

For this academic year, enrollment totaled 980 through July, but Norvell said applications have picked up this month, as is typically the case in August. There were 1,077 children enrolled in On My Way Pre-K for the upcoming year as of Thursday, and 2,492 more were in the application process.

Allen County had 23 students enrolled as of Aug. 1 compared with 98 and 222 students for all of 2020-21 and 2019-20, respectively.

Fort Wayne Community Schools has reserved 82 of its 772 Title I pre-K spots for On My Way Pre-K, district spokeswoman Krista Stockman said. She noted the total doesn't include special education at the district's two early childhood centers.

Stockman couldn't provide pre-K enrollment figures because FWCS is in the middle of registration, but she said the district has “at least a handful” of On My Way Pre-K students, and more are likely in the application process.

Norvell said two factors are particularly affecting pre-K participation: parents who can supervise their children while working from home, and parents' lingering hesitancy about sending children to classrooms with a dozen other students. Children younger than 12 aren't eligible for vaccination.

Pre-K providers have done a “phenomenal job” of implementing health and safety measures during the pandemic, she said.

Go to OnMyWayPreK.org for information, including a link to apply.

asloboda@jg.net