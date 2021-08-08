Schools scramble to fill positions

As students prepare to return to Allen County classrooms this week and next, districts are working to acquire hard-to-find school supplies of their own – workers.

Districts need teachers and bus drivers and substitutes for both. They also need classroom assistants, noon monitors and food service workers.

They are offering flexible schedules, signing bonuses and benefits.

But they are competing for employees in a landscape littered with “help wanted” signs.

“We are like every other business and industry across the country,” said Krista Stockman, spokeswoman for Fort Wayne Community Schools. “There are not enough people applying for positions.”

Dan Krleski, food service director at East Allen County Schools, agreed.

“It's a lot more competitive out there, obviously,” he said.

Running a school system can require more than 1,000 people, even at Southwest Allen County Schools, the smallest of the county's four districts with about 7,700 students.

“It takes a lot of people to make it all happen,” said LuAnn Erickson, human resources director at SACS.

FWCS, a district with almost 30,000 students, is among the county's largest employers with about 4,000 people on the payroll.

COVID complications

Rising coronavirus cases and the rampant delta variant likely don't help schools' hiring efforts, district officials said. Working in a classroom with 20 or more students – particularly at the elementary level, where children are too young to get vaccinated – might not appeal to job seekers.

“The things that made people nervous a year ago, some of those things are still around,” Stockman said.

SACS saw the number of its substitute teachers plummet to about 50 last fall, down from about 150 to 200 active subs the previous year.

Substitute teachers are the district's biggest need this academic year, Erickson said.

“We're making the calls this week to see how many want to come back,” she said Tuesday.

Subs can decide which days they want to work and where they want to work. Although that flexibility is a perk, Erickson said, that choosiness can make it difficult for the district to cover every absent teacher even when there are more than 150 subs on the roster.

Dave Myers, the EACS transportation director, is also seeking substitutes – for bus drivers. As of Tuesday, he had five substitute drivers ready for the first day of school Wednesday compared with 18 in 2018.

The district's hourly rate for substitute drivers begins at $15.45.

EACS, which has almost 10,000 students, has a ridership of about 7,000 students, Myers said.

“Our routes are covered, but we don't have that cushion for subbing,” he said. “Those folks get worked every day. As a sub, you don't necessarily want to work every day.”

Myers said his department's needs can fit almost anybody's schedule, whether drivers want to only work mornings, just in the afternoon or on certain days.

But there's one nonnegotiable item this year – everyone on school buses must wear a mask per federal mandate.

“The masks make it tougher to get folks in here,” Myers said.

Contact tracing, another coronavirus protocol, also is affecting a previously used method to handle driver absences – doubling up on routes. Last year, Myers said, the district sometimes ran buses on a delayed schedule, meaning students on certain routes arrived at school later than their peers.

“It will impact us again this year,” Myers said. “We can't combine routes because of contact tracing.”

Attracting applicants

FWCS is planning for about 100 extra teaching positions for the new year, and officials last week acknowledged this isn't the easiest year to expand the district's workforce.

FWCS has used signing bonuses to attract talent. Superintendent Mark Daniel in June, for example, shared that six speech language pathologists and 13 teachers who accepted early offers each received $2,500. That added up to $47,500.

The district also is offering $5,000 bonuses and flexible schedules to retirees willing to return to the classroom, Daniel said last week. Such bonuses also apply to hard-to-fill positions including special education, math and science.

“We'll figure this out,” Daniel said, “but I would love to have more teachers, and there are openings available.”

SACS recently approved additional benefits – two additional sick days per year and personal days – for drivers of special purpose vehicles. They don't need a commercial driver's license like regular school bus drivers. The cost of the extra benefits is about $1,500 for four drivers.

The district has used these vehicles for routes and bus trips with fewer students to address the ongoing shortage of bus drivers.

Administrators told the board this summer they hope the benefits change will help attract new special purpose vehicle drivers.

SACS and other districts last year increased substitute teacher pay. SACS's previous rate took effect January 2016.

Erickson couldn't say the $5 increase to $90 per day and a separate $100 rate for retired district teachers sparked a rush of applications but, she said, “it was the right thing to do.”

Krleski, the EACS food service director, highlighted nonmonetary perks his department offers.

He mostly needs people to help with the lunch period rush. Along with serving students, daily tasks include wiping tables and washing dishes.

He had about 15 to 20 part-time openings as of last week. It can be a good job for parents with school-age children because most positions generally begin and end within the school day, he said, and they get the same days off as students.

“You're not working the weekends,” Krleski said.

High standards

As Daniel last week talked about FWCS job openings during a Facebook Live update, people in the comments criticized the district for not hiring applicants.

Stockman, the district spokeswoman, said applicants have to meet high standards to work in schools. This includes passing drug screenings and criminal background checks.

“We have to make sure the people we are hiring can safely work around children,” Stockman said.

She recommends applicants be upfront about prior convictions – even misdemeanors – when applying to FWCS because it can prevent applicants from getting dismissed.

“It is always better for people to say if they do have something in their past, even if it was 20 years ago,” she said, using an underage drinking offense as an example.

School district officials said open positions won't prevent classes from beginning, but the unfilled posts will place a greater burden on employees.

“We make do,” Stockman said. “We do the best we can. People pitch in.”

