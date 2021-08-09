PFW opens recording company, label

Purdue University Fort Wayne has reason to celebrate as it nears the third anniversary of dedicating a music facility on the Sweetwater campus.

Officials this month unveiled Gold Top Music Group, a full-service music company with a record label, during an event at the Purdue Fort Wayne Sweetwater Music Center.

The achievement is the culmination of three years' work “to make this business model available to our music industry students, who need the real-world, hands-on experience,” John O'Connell, dean of the College of Visual and Performing Arts, said in a statement.

Launching the music company is a “gigantic step forward,” Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer said in a statement. He said 120 students have enrolled in the music industry and popular music programs over the last three years.

“Virtually overnight, we have captured the attention and imagination of students who are drawn to these programs, which are part of our School of Music, as well as these incredible facilities,” Elsenbaumer said.

John Buteyn is the director of Gold Top Music Group, which has signed two artists to recording contracts, according to a news release.

“We're confident Gold Top Music Group will expose the greater Fort Wayne region to the amount of talent and opportunities available at Purdue Fort Wayne, as well as serve as a recruiting tool worldwide,” he said in a statement.

ACPL

• The Allen County Public Library ended its summer learning program July 31. Its primary goal is to prevent summer slide – the loss of knowledge and learning when children aren't actively learning in school. Highlights from this year's program are as follows: 8.5 million reading minutes logged by the community; 350,000 minutes logged by staff; 11,600 participants; 13,000 to-go programs distributed; 300 outreach programs delivered; 1,000 book reviews written by participants; 17,000 prizes distributed; 18,000 free lunches for youth; and 42,000 activities completed.

Grace

• Grace College will offer the Silver Scholars Program fall semester. It allows adults 55 and older to audit approved on-campus classes at a reduced rate of $25 per class. Each class is eight weeks long.

An open house is set from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Registrar's Office in Indiana Hall. Go to www.grace.edu/about/grace-silver-scholars/ for the list of classes and descriptions. Contact coordinator Dennis Gaerte at gaertede@grace.edu for more information.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne will offer a free, noncredit course addressing the fundamentals of cybersecurity on three concurrent Saturdays beginning Sept. 11. Register at link.ivytech.edu/FWcyber or contact Lucy La Hurreau, assistant department chair in the School of Information Technology, at llahurreau@ivytech.edu.

Recognition

• The 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year top 25 finalists include Lisa Clegg and Tia McFarthing of Fort Wayne Community Schools and Annette Little of Huntington County Community School Corp.

• The Fort Wayne Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution seeks to recognize and reward public, private or parochial American history teachers from elementary, middle or high schools who distinguish themselves in the teaching of the history of the American Revolution. Winners will compete at the local, state and national level for a potential award of $5,000 per winner. Interested teachers can request an application, contest rules and qualification requirements from Asa Dunnington at umpireasa7@gmail.com or 765-622-1098.

Scholarships

• Recipients of Questa Education Foundation's Gregory Hosler Wilson Scholarship were Mary Grace Bookmyer and Jennifer Hickey of the University of Saint Francis; Luis Marquez of Indiana University Fort Wayne; and Joseph Parnin of the University of Evansville. Each student graduated from an Allen County high school and will receive $2,500.

• Katherine Walther of Allen County received Questa's Edward C. Dodez Scholarship, which assists Indiana students attending Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire.

• Three scholarship and stipend opportunities for student teachers are open for the 2021-22 school year. Go to learnmoreindiana.org/futureteacher for application instructions and eligibility requirements.

The William A. Crawford Minority Teacher Scholarship is open to Black and Hispanic/Latino students intending to pursue or are pursuing a course of study that would enable them to teach in an accredited Indiana school. Applications are due Aug. 31.

The Earline S. Rogers Student Teaching Stipend for Minorities is available to Black and Hispanic/Latino students planning to participate in student teaching or a school administration internship as part of their degree requirements during the semester they receive the stipend. Priority will be given to student teaching applicants. Applications are due Sept. 30.

The Student Teaching Stipend for High-Need Fields is available for students planning to teach special education, middle school math, middle school science, high school math or high school science. Applications are due Sept. 30.

Steuben

• MSD of Steuben County is teaming up with the YMCA of Steuben County to open an early-learning center for children ages 3 to 6. with a preschool/kindergarten program using the Montessori method.

Also, Sarah Funkhouser at the YMCA is leading hiring and planning efforts for a summer program available to early-learning center students and other Steuben County children starting next summer at Carlin Park Elementary School.

Both programs are going through the licensing process to become Child Care and Development Fund voucher-approved to assist families with financial need.

Register children for the early learning center program, which runs during the school year, on the district website, www.msdsteuben.k12.in.us/academics/pre-kindergarten-program#. Once registered, families will be contacted about completing the enrollment. Contact Schauna Relue, the district's curriculum and instruction director, at srelue@msdsc.us with questions.

