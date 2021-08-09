Schools to talk COVID policies

At least two Allen County school districts will address their coronavirus protocols at meetings tonight.

Superintendent Mark Daniel will update the Fort Wayne Community Schools board at a 6 p.m. meeting in the Grile Administrative Center downtown.

East Allen County Schools has called a special board meeting with only one discussion/action item – the return to school plan, which was approved July 20. The meeting will immediately follow an executive session, and it will begin no earlier than 8:45 p.m. at the district's administration building in New Haven.

Both districts offer options to watch remotely.

Neither district disclosed specifics about what will be discussed, but mask requirements have become a hot topic at schools nationwide as COVID-19 cases surge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Neither FWCS nor EACS was mandating indoor mask use for students and staff as of Sunday. Leaders have said plans are subject to change as conditions change.

Discussions at FWCS have been ongoing, Daniel said during an online update last week. He and other local superintendents recently met with Allen County health officials, and FWCS leaders met Tuesday with the district's health and wellness director.

“We had the discussion of, with the trends we're seeing, what is school going to look like on Day One?” Daniel said Aug. 3.

In Allen County, daily case numbers stayed in the single- and double-digits for all of May, June and July except for May 2, when there were 100 new diagnoses. The streak was broken Aug. 3, when 114 COVID-19 cases were reported.

The county health department reported 124 new cases Sunday, marking the fourth consecutive day of cases exceeding 100.

The Indiana Department of Health no longer provides COVID-19 updates on weekends, but on Friday it reported more than 2,000 new cases for the first time since rolling case trends remained above that threshold in early February. The state saw an outlier peak of 2,355 cases on April 16, though case numbers on either side of that date were below 2,000.

EACS classes start Wed-nesday; FWCS on Aug. 16.

asloboda@jg.net