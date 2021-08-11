FWCS using virus relief funds on air quality

Multiple carbon dioxide tests at all buildings helped Fort Wayne Community Schools decide where to invest about $15 million for air quality improvements.

The seven-member school board didn't need much convincing Monday to approve the contract with Performance Services Inc. to address heating, ventilation and air conditioning needs at nine elementary and two middle schools.

“These were buildings that constantly were on our radar of needing additional mechanical work for the units,” said Darren Hess, facilities director. “We couldn't make do with existing equipment, so we have to replace the equipment.”

The project mostly includes replacement of classroom unit ventilators and HVAC building relief fans, according to information provided to the board.

The affected schools are Northwood and Portage middle schools and Abbett, Brentwood, Fairfield, Holland, Indian Village, Maplewood, Northcrest, Shambaugh and Washington elementary schools.

Work at Holland also includes replacing windows, classroom ceilings and lights.

Members also approved an almost $3 million contract with Automated Logic to address the existing building automation systems, which are proprietary.

All systems will be replaced with energy efficient equipment with a payback period of less than 10 years, the board was told.

The work is expected to be finished by Aug. 2, 2024, and it will be supported by the third round of federal coronavirus relief funding.

FWCS was allocated $100.8 million in that round.

Hess plans to bring more air quality projects – at least seven or eight – to the board for approval in upcoming months, he said. Those also would be supported by relief funds.

The district, which has about 50 schools, is addressing ventilation in other ways for the upcoming academic year, which begins Monday.

Air filters have been changed, and they are scheduled to be checked every 60 days, according to the return to school plan.

“Ventilation systems have been thoroughly checked, cleaned and adjusted over the summer to provide multiple fresh air exchanges and corresponding exhaust air exchanges,” according to the return to school plan. “All system air filters have been changed and are scheduled to be checked every 60 days.”

