NACS, EACS, SACS begin school year

Chris Himsel, the Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent, hoped he wasn't jinxing himself late Wednesday afternoon by describing the first day of classes as uneventful.

"So far, there are no reports to change that," Himsel said.

NACS joined East Allen County and Southwest Allen County schools in welcoming students for the 2021-22 academic year.

Fort Wayne Community Schools begins Monday.

Although afternoon storms contributed to some busing delays, the three superintendents described a typical first day of school marked with joy, excitement and smiles – something made possible by mask-optional policies.

Socially distanced desks, strategically placed bottles of hand sanitizer and dividers between students were reminders of the coronavirus pandemic, but EACS Superintendent Marilyn Hissong said the start to this year wasn't as abnormal as last year.

"I think it was closer to what normal looked like," Hissong said.

Hissong knew her tradition of visiting every EACS school on the first day of class would be challenging because she had 17 places to get to and a commitment at 2:15 p.m.

She made her first stop by 7 a.m. and racked up the miles as she drove across the 344-square-mile district to get to schools in communities including New Haven, Leo-Cedarville and Monroeville.

By 4 p.m., Hissong said, she had 18,493 steps on her fitness tracker – an accomplishment aided by spending 15 to 20 minutes at each school.

On her whirlwind tour, Hissong saw people with and without masks and a lot of attention to maintaining clean hands and clean surfaces. She also saw the answer to why educators do what they do.

"The smiling faces," Hissong said.

asloboda@jg.net