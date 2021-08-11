Workers get shot at Ivy Tech degree

Full- and part-time employees of an Auburn metal casting company can earn a degree through Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne free of charge beginning this fall, officials announced Tuesday.

Under a recently inked agreement, Metal Technologies Inc. workers can receive free books and tuition for any degree through the college's Achieve Your Degree program, according to a news release.

Achieve Your Degree is a statewide collaboration between Ivy Tech campuses and community businesses and organizations. It offers free or low-cost tuition to employees and members through tuition reimbursement or financial support from business and industry.

Jerrilee Mosier, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne chancellor, said Metal Technologies is the first employer to offer free tuition for any degree program for all full- and part-time employees.

Employees can work as little as 20 hours per week and qualify, the release said, noting the starting hourly pay at Metal Technologies is $19.

“We know an Ivy Tech education is the key to higher wages and economic success for our students,” Mosier said in a statement. “When our students thrive, they become part of the skilled workforce that will drive Northeast Indiana's local economy. Our 'Achieve Your Degree' partnerships are wins for our students, our employer partners, and our communities.”

Ivy Tech representatives will work with the company to provide employer-deferred tuition billing if workers meet certain guidelines, the release said.

“We welcome anyone seeking an Ivy Tech degree – from recent high school graduates starting off at Ivy Tech to earn transfer credits to someone seeking to become a registered nurse – to let us pay your tuition while you work a flexible full or part-time schedule,” Matt Fetter, Metal Technologies' president and CEO, said in a statement.

Ivy Tech classes begin Aug. 18.

asloboda@jg.net