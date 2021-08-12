FWCS lauded for mask mandate

The region's largest employer on Wednesday applauded Fort Wayne Community Schools for its efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“I really want to thank Dr. (Mark) Daniel and the board for taking all the steps that they've taken to make sure that you all are safe and that students are safe, as safe as everyone can be,” Mike Packnett, Parkview Health CEO, said during a virtual assembly for all FWCS employees.

FWCS, which begins classes Monday, is the only Allen County district requiring masks for the 2021-22 academic year.

East Allen County, Northwest Allen County and Southwest Allen County schools began the year Wednesday requiring masks only on buses, per federal mandate.

Daniel, the FWCS superintendent, addressed employees via a livestream recorded in the board room downtown instead of having about 4,000 people gather in person at Memorial Coliseum.

Speakers included Anne Duff, school board president, and Pascal Losambe, a facilitator in United Front, a citywide cultural awareness training program. More than 600 FWCS employees have participated in that effort, Daniel said.

The staff kickoff event was supported by federal coronavirus relief dollars.

Daniel encouraged employees to consider how they can best meet the needs of students.

“We have to trust each other,” Daniel said. “We have to collaborate with each other, and we have to empower each other.”

Mary Hess, the district's health and wellness director, reviewed coronavirus protocols, including social distancing, regular hand-washing and disinfecting, the importance of staying home when sick and indoor mask-wearing.

Using multiple approaches is important because none is perfect, she said.

“We want a multilayered prevention strategy,” Hess said, “because that's what the health experts tell us we should be doing.”

FWCS, which has about 30,000 students, announced its mask mandate Monday.

“We are absolutely responding to what's happening with the infection rate,” Daniel said, telling employees the district must be cautious.

Allen County moved Wednesday to orange from yellow on the state's color-coded coronavirus risk map. Orange is the second-highest level; yellow is the second-lowest level. An additional 149 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the county health department said.

Keeping students and employees healthy is important to the success of in-person learning, Daniel said.

The district's mask requirement aligns with guidance from local, state and national public health experts, Hess said, but she acknowledged the decision wasn't necessarily easy. Mask policies have become a contentious issue at schools nationwide.

“It did take some bravery,” Hess said.

Packnett, the Parkview Health executive, said his team is ready to be done with COVID-19, but the disease isn't finished. Doctors expect a robust flu season in addition to COVID-19 this year.

“It's going to be a rocky fall, a rocky winter,” Packnett said. “If you talk to our infection disease doctors, they're already seeing more RSV now than they've ever seen in August.”

RSV – respiratory syncytial virus – is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover within two weeks, but it can be serious, particularly for infants and older adults.

Florida, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oregon all have more people hospitalized with COVID-19 than at any other point in the pandemic, The Associated Press reported this week.

The region's “large and rapid increase in COVID cases, including hospitalizations,” aligns with state trends, Parkview spokeswoman Tami Brigle said.asloboda@jg.net

Sherry Slater of The Journal Gazette contributed to this report.