Local Ivy Tech names new chancellor

A lifelong northeast Indiana resident is the new leader of Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne, effective Monday.

Kim Barnett-Johnson has worked at the campus for about 20 years, most recently as vice chancellor for academic affairs. She said she is honored to be selected as its next chancellor.

She is not the first Black woman to be named chancellor in the entire Ivy Tech system, but she is the first at the Fort Wayne campus, spokeswoman Aja Michael-Keller said.

“Ivy Tech's mission is integral to the future of Northeast Indiana's workforce,” Barnett-Johnson said in a statement, “and I am excited to take the helm and lead this phenomenal team to even greater heights.”

Jerrilee Mosier, the current chancellor, is retiring Sept. 10, ending an 11-year tenure.

Barnett-Johnson was the only candidate to move forward as a finalist, Michael-Keller said, noting other candidates from the Ivy Tech system were considered.

As vice chancellor, Barnett-Johnson has influenced practices locally and statewide by overseeing faculty development; dual credit administration; academic programming and support services; and student retention and completion, according to a news release.

Her other roles in higher education have included stints as dean, adjunct instructor, financial aid director, and director of minority student recruitment/programs/retention, the release said.

It noted she also played an integral role in creating and leading campus student programs created to provide mentorship and retention support to specific populations.

Barnett-Johnson's new role as chancellor includes oversight and leadership of Ivy Tech's second-largest service area, the release said, noting it comprises 11 northeast Indiana counties – Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley.

Sue Ellspermann, college president, said students are at the heart of Barnett-Johnson's Ivy Tech career, and she is a proven servant leader.

“Dr. Barnett-Johnson is already engaged in many community initiatives, and will be exceptional at leading and growing partnerships with industry, K-12 education, and community organizations,” Ellspermann said in a statement.

Barnett-Johnson has built partnerships through service on organization boards such as AWS Foundation, YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne, Parkview Multicultural Advisory Board and the Dupont Hospital Community Engagement Board, the release said. She also volunteers for Unity Performing Arts Foundation, Junior Achievement and Study Connection.

“She will ensure more college age students and working adult learners successfully complete in-demand degrees and credentials which lead to high-wage, high-impact careers or transfer to our four-year partners,” Ellspermann said.

Barnett-Johnson said education is critical to the community's success, and Ivy Tech is the catalyst for that success. “I can think of no better way to spend my time, than to lead my colleagues who, when paired with our dedicated legislators, community leaders, donors, and education partners, make up the most passionate team of change-makers I have had the pleasure of knowing,” she said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, but I have walked alongside these folks for two decades, and I know we are up to the task.”

