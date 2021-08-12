Smiles mark first day of school

Chris Himsel, the Northwest Allen County Schools superintendent, hoped he wasn't jinxing himself late Wednesday afternoon by describing the first day of classes as uneventful.

“So far, there are no reports to change that,” Himsel said.

NACS joined East Allen County and Southwest Allen County schools in welcoming students for the 2021-22 academic year.

Fort Wayne Community Schools begins Monday.

Although afternoon storms contributed to some busing delays, the three superintendents described a typical first day of school marked with joy, excitement and smiles – something made possible by mask-optional policies.

Socially distanced desks, strategically placed bottles of hand sanitizer and dividers between students were reminders of the coronavirus pandemic, but EACS Superintendent Marilyn Hissong said the start to this year wasn't as abnormal as last year.

“I think it was closer to what normal looked like,” Hissong said.

Hissong knew her tradition of visiting every EACS school on the first day of class would be challenging because she had 17 places to get to and a commitment at 2:15 p.m.

She made her first stop by 7 a.m. and racked up the miles as she drove across the 344-square-mile district to get to schools in communities including New Haven, Leo-Cedarville and Monroeville.

By 4 p.m., Hissong said, she had 18,493 steps on her fitness tracker – an accomplishment aided by spending 15 to 20 minutes at each school.

On her whirlwind tour, Hissong saw people with and without masks and a lot of attention to maintaining clean hands and clean surfaces. She also saw the answer to why educators do what they do.

“The smiling faces,” Hissong said.

At Northwest Allen, Himsel said, it's impossible to accomplish his longtime goal of visiting every teacher in every classroom because the district keeps growing. He instead tries to visit a few schools a day, he said, but even then, interruptions might interfere.

Wednesday, Himsel encountered a “typical day” at Arcola and Huntertown elementary schools, where students learned each other's names and procedures while becoming reacquainted with the building, he said.

Depending on his timing, Himsel said he sometimes chats with teachers as students are elsewhere, such as at art or music, but he likes introducing himself to the children “so I'm not a stranger to them.”

Park Ginder, who was promoted to SACS superintendent over the summer, said he tried to visit each of the district's nine schools, but he was stalled by a dead car battery.

He got to Covington and Aboite elementary schools, both middle schools and the high school.

Ginder helped students find their classrooms, a service particularly needed at the secondary schools, where students change classes every 45 minutes to an hour, he said.

“The sense of joy to be in school, the excitement, was real high,” Ginder said.

For the students who opted for remote learning last year, this was their first day of in-person classes since March 2020, Ginder said. He noted this means it's possible a seventh grader was last in a school building as a fifth grader.

An afternoon severe thunderstorm warning gave SACS an opportunity to practice severe weather protocols, Ginder said. The timing of the storms – and already-heavy traffic – affected bus routes.

Ginder told parents in an email the district appreciated their patience. “Overall,” he said, “it was great day of joy, smiles and excitement at all three levels; elementary, middle, and high.”

