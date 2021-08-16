Field trips available on city's rivers

Friends of the Rivers is seeking teachers wanting to take their students for a cruise on the city's waterways.

The nonprofit began offering field trips on Sweet Breeze, its replica canal boat, for third and fourth graders three years ago, but the excursions halted last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, said Ron Menze, immediate past board president.

The field trip window is Sept. 13 and 30 for students in grades three through 11. Tickets are $5 with costs underwritten by Friends of the Rivers with all abilities adapted tours fully underwritten by AWS Foundation.

“We can add days if we have more need,” Menze said last week, noting lessons can focus on history or science.

Menze, a history buff, said he tells passengers the rivers they are traveling are the same rivers Johnny Appleseed and the Native Americans used.

“They're always excited about that,” he said.

Educators may call Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation at 260-427-6000 for scheduling, Menze said.

Those wanting to bring such lessons into their classroom also have an option – the Friends of the Rivers' new video series, “River Views.” The 49 videos are short – generally three to five minutes long – and are available to the public online at forfw.org.

“We knew we needed online content,” Menze said, noting he worked on the project during the pandemic. “We could add another 10 or 15 if we see the viewership is adequate.”

PFW

• The Northeast Indiana Small Business Development Center moved Aug. 2 to Kettler Hall, Room 145, on Purdue University Fort Wayne's main campus. The business advisers are hosted by the university and based in the Division of Continuing Studies. The center offers no-cost, one-on-one consulting for business owners or entrepreneurs seeking to expand or start a business. Additional resources include assistance with business plans, financial projections, market research, marketing materials, cybersecurity and e-commerce. For more information, call 1-888-472-3244, or go to isbdc.org/locations/northeast-isbdc.

Recognition

• The 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year top 10 finalists include Lisa Clegg of Fort Wayne Community Schools.

• Susanne Watson, director of undergraduate admissions at Huntington University, received the North American Coalition for Christian Admissions Professionals' Outstanding Achievement Award. This award honors those who work diligently to advance the cause of Christian higher education and demonstrate a commitment to growing their institution.

Scholarships

• Questa Education Foundation awarded almost $95,000 through the Venette M. and Mabel M. Sites Scholarship to 70 Allen County public high school graduates. Scholars received individual awards ranging from $750 to $2,500. Recipients were Anna Bender, Grant Evans, Jeremiah Evans, Hanna Johnson, Alauna Keeley, Allison Reid, Madison Rudolph, Reagan Sanderson, Makenna Sheets, Wes Stephens, Megan Taylor, Ethan Verba and Malia Williams of Carroll High School; Mackenzie Igney, Jessica Moore and Kiersten Nichter of East Allen University; Hope Baker, Bethany Bauer, Alivia Beard, Andrew Kohrman, Audrey Renninger and Abby Sheehan of Heritage Junior-Senior High School; Sam Delagrange, Paige Doerffler, Morgan Lamon, Ariana Layton, Austin Layton, Brayden Layton and Aidan Ocken of Homestead High School; Cassidy Boyce, Grace Buhr, Alexis DeJohn and Corey Uetrecht of Leo Junior-Senior High School; Jasmin Armstrong, Chloe Bremer, Felicia Carney, Tyler Hiatt and Lauren Johnson of New Haven Junior-Senior High School; Naw Sar Do of North Side High School; Lejla Hrustic, Natane Kyu and Katherine Moravec of Northrop High School; Ashlynn Armstrong, Hannah Black, Skyylier Bonner, Kelsey Denison, Yahnea' Gentry, Lydia Haydock, Lindsey Henkle, David Lothamer, Allison Stachler, Emily Stetka, Emily Szelis, Tyler Tinney, Brooke Toms and Zachary Trocchio of Snider High School; Cristal Galicia and Nathan Glaser of South Side High School; Kayla Bunkowske, Hector Garrido, Kara Gerber, Valeria Lopez and Luke Vance of Wayne High School; and Ashtyn Garver, Aaron Hahn, Colin Hahn, Jackson Madison Nichter, Hayley Oldfield, Sebastian Spieth and Madison Werling of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School.

• The Fort Wayne Chapter of the A. Philip Randolph Institute awarded its annual scholarship to Snider High School graduate Reece Thomas, who will attend the University of Saint Francis.

• Indiana's Build, Learn, Grow scholarship program is extending assistance to pay for part of before- or after-school care or early childhood education for qualified families through March. Scholarships cover up to 80% of a child's early care and education, summer learning or before- and after-school care. As of late July, over 40,000 scholarships were available for children – from birth through age 12 – who have a family member who works in an essential industry. Go to Families.BuildLearnGrow.org for information.

• Shambaugh and Son L.P. announced the recipients of the Legacy Scholarship Program created by Mark Shambaugh, retired CEO, and his wife, Sandie, to support students enrolled in the Purdue University system who are relatives of Shambaugh & Son employees and retirees, or students who have worked as an intern. The students are eligible for awards funded with a $1 million gift. Purdue Fort Wayne recipients were Nicholas Wamsley, $7,000; David Aurich, $3,000; and Jonas Smith, $1,746. Purdue West Lafayette recipients were Joel Deininger, $15,000; Anna Jamicich, $10,000; Andrew Harris, $10,000; Maxwell Imler, $10,000; Carter Hamlin, $7,000; and Micah Zirkelbach, $10,000.

Warsaw

• Warsaw Community Schools named Grace Robison as director of the Performing Arts Center.

