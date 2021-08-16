NACS chief wants masks worn in school

The leader of Northwest Allen County Schools sent a plea for mask-wearing to families' inboxes Sunday.

Superintendent Chris Himsel cited the increased infections in Allen County, noting the area last week moved into orange on the state's color-coded map for monitoring spread of COVID-19.

He also said spread among school-age children is “significantly increasing” statewide, with the 19-and-younger age group making up almost 16% of Indiana cases.

Gov. Eric Holcomb required mask-wearing in all K-12 schools last academic year, but masking decisions have been up to local school boards since the order expired June 30.

Of the four Allen County districts, only Fort Wayne Community Schools is requiring students mask up while inside schools – a decision lauded by Parkview Health. FWCS begins the academic year today.

Himsel wants NACS parents to voluntarily follow suit.

“Although board-adopted procedures are currently mask optional,” Himsel said in an emailed letter, “I encourage each parent and guardian to have her/his child(ren) voluntarily wear a mask by choosing to comply with recommendations from the CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases Society of America, Pediatric Infectious Disease Society, and Indiana Department of Health. Healthcare professionals recommend the wearing of a mask even more strongly for individuals who have not been fully vaccinated from SARS-CoV2/COVID.”

Districts elsewhere have shifted to remote learning or reinstated mask mandates because of significant and rapid increases in COVID-19 cases and resulting quarantines, Himsel said.

Quoting pediatricians and public health experts, Himsel said mask wearing can increase the likelihood of keeping schools open for on-site instruction; decrease interruptions caused by quarantines and illness; decrease the likelihood of needing to limit attendance at events; and decrease the chances the school board will need to reinstate mask mandates and other restrictions.

