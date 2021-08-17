Students happy to be back in class

Mark Daniel, the Fort Wayne Community Schools superintendent, approached the first day of the new academic year feeling hopeful.

Monday marked the first day since March 2020 that all FWCS students – except those enrolled in the new virtual academy – returned to classrooms for in-person instruction five days a week.

That meant classrooms were fuller, and hallways were busier, particularly at the middle and high schools, which last year operated on a schedule that alternated between in-person and virtual instruction.

“While the remote learning options served a purpose, we know students learn best when they are with our expert teachers in the classroom,” Daniel said in a back-to-school video released Friday.

About 30,000 students attend FWCS, which is the only Allen County district requiring masks indoors and was the last of the four school systems to begin the new year. Daniel said the mask mandate was implemented to keep children in school as much as possible.

“I am optimistic about this school year, and I know we will need to remain flexible and patient as things continue to change,” Daniel said, “but, if we continue to support one another, we'll make it through.”

At the district's urging, families Monday flooded the FWCS Facebook account with photographs of students – many smiling – about to start the 2021-22 year.

The excitement wasn't just for the camera.

FWCS public information officer Krista Stockman said students' happiness to be at school was evident during her morning visits with Daniel to Wayne High School and Croninger and Lincoln elementary schools. Daniel also went to Portage Middle School.

The feeling was reciprocated among employees.

“I think just seeing all the kids in person again this year has been really important for teachers,” Stockman said.

As most students began traditional classes, 272 students in grades K-12 became the first participants in the Fort Wayne Virtual Academy, the district's virtual option. Class sizes range from 12 students in second grade to 29 students in 11th grade, Stockman said.

FWCS planned to accept up to 720 students in the program.

The virtual school educators are housed at FWCS schools, including Wayne – the home base for the academy's secondary staff, Stockman said.

“Teacher collaboration is really important,” she said. “They're really going to lean on one another.”

Students in the virtual program are expected to attend class every day, Stockman said, and they should get to know their teachers just as they would if they were in person.

“The relationship piece of education is critical,” Stockman said.

Acknowledging that many students fell behind over the last 18 months, Daniel told families in his welcome message that the task ahead is big.

“We have a lot of work to get done this year,” he said.

