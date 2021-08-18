SACS alters public input

Southwest Allen County Schools is revising its policy to better reflect expectations for public comment.

Like other school boards nationwide, the five-member SACS board has conducted business in front of larger, more vocal audiences in recent months. Comments about coronavirus protocols, such as mask policies, have been common.

The 7,700-student district last updated its policy about public participation at meetings 17 years ago. The proposed revisions bring clarity to a process SACS is already using, Superintendent Park Ginder said Tuesday.

“Just puts it in writing so that rather than having a three-paragraph policy, it becomes a little bit more – quite a bit more – specific on the process,” Ginder told the board and audience gathered in the district's transportation conference room.

Under the proposed language, public comment will be limited to three minutes per person for a total of 30 minutes, a duration that can be extended by board vote.

The chairperson can select representatives to speak on each side of an issue if there are numerous requests to address the board on the same subject, and the chairperson can impose additional, reasonable regulations to maintain orderly deliberations, the proposed policy states.

Speakers also can be asked to leave when not adhering to reasonable decorum, the new language states, and they might be interrupted or asked to stop in certain instances, such as when their statement is too lengthy, abusive, obscene or irrelevant.

A few people in the audience provided input. They urged the board to limit participation to district constituents and, for safety reasons, they encouraged the board to reconsider having speakers publicly share their address.

Board members also reviewed updates to another policy that would allow the board to discuss and act on an urgent matter in the same meeting. Typically, the board adopts items after they have been presented and discussed at a previous meeting.

Audience members were concerned about transparency – one man said he didn't want to get blindsided by a decision – but Ginder and board members assured them such items would be on the agenda.

“It's a pretty rare thing,” said Bradley Mills, board president.

In other business, the board seemed agreeable to Ginder's request that the district pursue a name change for its only high school.

Most people likely won't even notice the difference, which will affect how Homestead is referred to in Indiana Department of Education records, Ginder said. The state knows the school as Homestead Senior High School instead of Homestead High School.

Including the word “senior” in high school names was common when Homestead opened in 1970, Ginder said, but nobody now sees a reason to keep it.

