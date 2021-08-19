Study: Early learning access scant

Access to early childhood educational opportunities is lacking in northeast Indiana, although Allen County fares better than its neighbors in a new report from Early Learning Indiana.

The situation statewide is similar. Only 14% of Indiana's 92 counties have moderate access to early learning programs while 86% have inadequate access, a new scoring system found. No county earned the highest distinction – adequate.

Called the Early Learning Access Index, the measurement considered quality, affordability, choice, and supply and demand to evaluate access to educational programs for young children.

The findings were detailed in a report released Tuesday titled “Closing the Gap: An Assessment of Indiana's Early Learning Opportunities.”

Access is inconsistent statewide and even countywide, according to the report, which also analyzed over 1,500 census tracts. Almost every community has room for improvement, it found.

“The challenge is great, but the opportunity to build a system of more equitable access for Hoosier children is even greater,” Maureen Weber, president and CEO of Early Learning Indiana, said in a statement.

Access Index scores range from zero to 100. Scores less than 60 were considered inadequate; 60 to 80 were moderate; and 80 and higher were adequate.

Scores for the 11 northeast Indiana counties ranged from 33.9 for Wabash County to 59.5 for Allen County. The statewide score was 60.6.

The highest-scoring county was Tipton, 72.4, and the lowest-scoring county was Warren, 23.8, the report found.

The study also found 14 counties don't have high-quality infant/toddler care, and in more than two-thirds of counties, existing child care capacity can serve fewer than half the children ages 5 and younger who need care.

“As communities invest federal stimulus dollars to continue to accelerate their economies, they can use this Closing the Gap report as a guide for prioritizing their efforts to improve access,” Weber said.

Early Learning Indiana is accepting applications for Closing the Gap grants. Eligible organizations may receive up to $100,000 to address specific local gaps in access to high-quality early learning programs, according to a news release.

The grant program is supported by Lilly Endowment Inc.

