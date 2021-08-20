PFW to continue mask mandate

Purdue University Fort Wayne announced Thursday its indoor mask mandate will remain in place through at least early September.

The policy applies to everyone regardless of vaccination status, including external groups holding activities in university buildings, according to a campuswide notification.

The university said its decision was influenced by local and national trends, saying there hasn't been “discernable improvement” in COVID-19 numbers since its mask mandate was reimplemented Aug. 9.

The Allen County Department of Health has reported 2,380 new coronavirus cases in the 14 days since Purdue Fort Wayne announced it would again require facial coverings for all students, staff, faculty and visitors. That's an average of 170 new diagnoses a day.

Another 243 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, the county health department said Thursday, bringing the total to 46,257 confirmed cases. No new deaths were added Thursday to the county's total of 710 deaths.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Thursday 3,713 additional state residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and 15 more residents have died. That brings to 813,046 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the disease.

To date, 13,783 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 431 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Purdue Fort Wayne relaxed indoor mask rules for fully vaccinated people June 28. The health department reported 399 new COVID-19 cases for all of June, an average of about 13 per day.

Local health officials have reported seven new COVID-19 deaths this week, bringing the month's total to 11. There were 26 fatalities in all of May, June and July.

The university plans to reevaluate the mask policy Sept. 3.

The extended mask mandate is the only significant update to Purdue Fort Wayne's plans as it prepares for fall semester, which begins Monday.

“University leaders reiterate their appreciation to the Purdue Fort Wayne campus community for its willingness and flexibility to adapt quickly to challenging circumstances,” the campuswide notice said. “Our collective efforts have helped keep our campus safe and healthy while creating the most conducive environment possible for normal operations.”

PFW Ready, www.pfw.edu/pfw-ready, provides information about the university's response to COVID-19.

