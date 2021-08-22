Campuses address food, housing insecurity

Students unable to visit the campus food pantry at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne should soon have another option to grab snacks and other essentials.

“Since the food pantry operates on limited hours, we are rolling out a new service called the sharing shelf,” Chris Douse, director of retention and engagement, said by email.

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education would likely applaud the idea. The agency this year partnered with charitable organization Foster Success to survey Indiana public colleges and universities about ways campuses support students experiencing housing and food insecurity.

A grant from United Way of Central Indiana funded the Housing Instability and Food Insecurity report, which was released last week by Foster Success.

Understanding the barriers affecting students' ability to succeed in school is critical, Douse said.

“If they are busy trying to find a place to live or food just to survive, they will not have the energy or the focus to do their schoolwork,” he said. “The situation only magnifies if they have a family and are the sole provider for that family.”

A lack of data makes it difficult to know the prevalence of such challenges, however. The report found only about half of the 27 public campuses surveyed track food insecurity, and 10 track information on housing insecurity. The data also heavily rely on referrals and use – methods that don't reflect students unaware of or unable to access on-campus support.

This suggests food and housing insecurity among college students likely is more prevalent than numbers show, said Maggie Stevens, CEO and president of Foster Success.

“Hopefully,” she said in a statement, “this study will raise awareness of the issue and lead to better collection of data and communication to students about the resources and support that are available to them.”

The presence of campus food pantries is a strength among Indiana public colleges, the report said. Of the campuses surveyed, 21 have a pantry, including Ivy Tech Fort Wayne and Purdue University Fort Wayne.

Purdue Fort Wayne has pantries at Walb Student Union and the student housing clubhouse. The union site is open to students and the general public; the other location is available only to Purdue Fort Wayne and IU Fort Wayne students, said Eric Manor, university wellness director.

Students don't need to live in student housing to use the clubhouse site, he added.

Perishable and nonperishable items are available, with most of the inventory coming from Community Harvest Food Bank, Manor said. Shelves also are stocked with donations, he added, noting collection bins are around campus.

Having a campus food pantry can be particularly helpful for students without transportation to a grocery store, said Manor, who noted delivered bags of food to students stuck in quarantine last year.

“It felt really good to give back in that way,” he said.

Ivy Tech, which lets students get up to 15 pantry items a day, also adjusted its food pantry strategy during the pandemic.

“During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Douse said, “we recognized that our pantry would be closed, so we created a virtual pantry and provided students with gift cards they could use to supplement their existing food supply.”

Ivy Tech's new sharing shelves at Coliseum Campus, Harshman Hall and the Tech Center will offer school supplies, clothing, snacks and other food students can easily reheat, Douse said. He credited the idea to faculty member Cait Cramer.

“Students can access them until the buildings close,” he said.

Regarding housing, the report said students living on campus are likely at greater risk for housing insecurity over winter break because of the additional criteria students must meet to remain housed, such as having lived in housing the prior semester.

At Purdue Fort Wayne, winter housing is available for international students and students who lived in housing the previous or upcoming semester, the report said. It noted summer housing is available to all students, including those experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity.

Ivy Tech doesn't have on-campus housing, but Douse said the college has apartment information available for students who need it, and the college refers students to nearby apartment complexes including The Arch, St. Joe Place and Canterbury. Previously, he added, Purdue Fort Wayne has opened its residential halls to Ivy Tech students.

The college also can connect homeless students to community resources, Douse said.

“I don't think the lack of on-campus housing impacts our ability to serve students in need,” Douse said. “Of course, we'd love to have housing right outside our doors, but there are many options within walking/biking distance. We're also right on the Citilink bus line as well.”

All surveyed campuses offer students emergency funds for transportation, books and utilities, the report said, and most have liaisons who can refer students to campus or community programs for specific needs.

Teresa Lubbers, Indiana commissioner for higher education, said the commission's approach to educational equity includes a commitment to providing greater wraparound services to low-income and first-generation students.

“This includes making food, housing and emergency resources readily available on our higher education campuses,” she said in a statement.

