Students leave mark on new library

The spelling wasn’t always perfect, but it didn’t need to be for students to make a lasting impression on Northwest Allen County Schools’ newest elementary building.

On an unfinished library wall, students wrote their names in pencil and a short, positive message.

“Today is the day you make your mark on this library,” said Becky Molter, Aspen Meadow Elementary School librarian.

She encouraged students to jot positive words, such as patience and kindness, alongside their names – descriptions about what the year is about or what they want to be known for.

One girl suggested “trustworthy” and “loyal.”

“I like those two words,” Molter said. “Those are two good words.”

A student named Zoey wrote that she wants to be known for her personality, and a girl named LeAnna wrote that she wants to be kind.

Educators – including assistant superintendent Gloria Shamanoff – also contributed.

“Do the right thing. Treat people right. Always have a book to read,” wrote Shamanoff, who identified herself as the “story time lady.” The moniker references her tradition of regularly reading to classes.

Principal Kim Lochmueller dreamed up the schoolwide activity to illustrate the concept of leaving a lasting impression, even if the mark might not be visible or, in this case, hidden behind blue wallpaper.

Grace

• Grace College hosted its largest online graduate counseling residency the first week of August. The 10th annual residency brought 110 students and seven faculty from across the nation to the Winona Lake campus for a week. The purpose of the residency is to teach concepts and skills to prepare the students for the next year of classes and to foster opportunities for students to build peer-to-peer and student-faculty relationships.

Recognition

• Residents of The Towne House in Fort Wayne honored teachers at Holland Elementary School by hosting them for lunch in the retirement community’s dining room and presenting them with gift cards valued at $342 to buy supplies for their classrooms.

• Spencer North of Fort Wayne earned national honors from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival for best overall dramaturgy for work at Earlham College. North received an all-expenses paid residency at the Wildwind Performance Lab, a selective summer theater program on the Texas Tech University campus.

Saint Francis

• Four University of Saint Francis students earned a Top 5 team finish in the spring 2021 Indiana Association of Corporate Growth Cup Competition, which was recently announced. Adam Veeley, Caitline Southern, Jacob Dunn and Kyle Forker earned a $1,000 prize for their success in their presentation for a case study competition. The students graduated in May.

Scholarships

• T-E INCORPORATED, a local contracting/engineering firm, announced a scholarship awarded for fall 2021 semester to Lydia Myers, a sophomore at Indiana University East.

• To commemorate its 11th anniversary, WGU Indiana announced it will award Celebrating the Hoosier Spirit Scholarships, valued at $11,000, to one undergrad and one graduate from its College of IT, College of Health Professions, College of Business and Teacher’s College. This is the university’s largest scholarship to date and comes after WGU awarded nearly $1 million in scholarships in 2020 to Hoosiers wanting to skill-up and earn their degree. Go to www.wgu.edu/financial-aid-tuition/scholarships/indiana/hoosier.html for information.

Trine

• O’Shea Owens, a 2017 Trine University graduate, has moved to a new role in its Office of University Advancement as director of alumni and parent relations. He has worked in different roles at the university since graduating, including as director of student activities and as assistant athletic director of game operations and fan experience.

• Trine expects to welcome a record class of 725 new students, including first-year and transfer students, this fall. About 1,600 students are expected to live in the university’s residence halls this fall, also a record.

• Trine has named Julie Goodwin as its new executive director of corporate and foundation relations. She previously served as director of corporate partnerships.

• Trine University has named alumna Kayla Warren as its new vice president of finance. She previously served as assistant vice president for finance and joined the university as controller in 2016.

• Trine honored the first graduates of its RN-to-BSN program with an Aug. 6 pinning ceremony. Kristen Hake of Edon, Ohio, and Shannon Tew of Angola completed their Bachelor of Science in nursing degree requirements at the end of the summer.

• Trine named William Barry dean of the Allen School of Engineering and Computing. Gary Greene was named chair of the Reiners Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering.

Warsaw

• Blosser’s Photo Design Center partnered with Jefferson STEM Elementary in Warsaw Community Schools to give the main entrance doors a facelift. The doors were designed in collaboration with Tom Skaggs, Blosser’s owner; Desiree Wood, lead designer; Donna Propp, media center specialist at Jefferson; and Joshua Wall, principal. Families are encouraged to visit the school to see the artwork, which features a reimagined Jefferson logo with elements representing different parts of the school’s STEM experience. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering and math.

