County schools see 100 cases of COVID

Allen County public schools collectively reported about 100 new confirmed coronavirus cases in students during their first full week of classes, according to state data released Monday.

The three mask-optional districts – East Allen County, Northwest Allen County and Southwest Allen County schools – accounted for 56 to 67 of those cases. They began the school year Aug. 11 and collectively serve almost 26,000 students.

The state's weekly update of school coronavirus data coincided with Allen County's top doctor urging people to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Dr. Matthew Sutter's strongest words were directed at school boards, saying they should revise optional masking policies.

“We strongly recommend school boards adopt universal masking in Allen County K-12 schools,” said Sutter, Allen County health commissioner.

Gov. Eric Holcomb required mask-wearing in all K-12 schools last academic year, but masking decisions have been up to local school boards since the governor's order expired June 30.

Fort Wayne Community Schools, a district of almost 30,000 students, was the only Allen County district to begin the new academic year with a mask mandate.

Anne Duff, school board president, said she has kept track of masking trends throughout the state.

She noted many schools have added masks, quarantined hundreds of students or shifted to remote learning since beginning classes without a masking requirement.

“I'm just really glad that we started as we did, with the masks,” Duff said at the FWCS board meeting Monday, a week after classes began.

Statewide, Indiana schools reported 3,504 new student cases to the virus dashboard, bringing the total of known student infections to 40,715 since the database debuted last fall.

The dashboard is updated at noon Mondays and reflects data as of the previous Friday.

Calculating exact week-to-week increases can be tricky because the state, which provides information by school, suppresses totals of five and fewer by category – students, teachers and staff.

That's why the number of new student diagnoses in Allen County's public school districts can most accurately be expressed as a range – 90 to 110.

Of the 38 schools reporting new student cases, 35 had five or fewer new cases.

Schools reporting the biggest weekly increase came from mask-optional districts. Carroll High School and Maple Creek Middle School in NACS reported 10 and eight new student cases, respectively. Homestead High School in SACS reported six.

Each district also reported additional cases among teachers and staff. Collectively, the total of those new diagnoses ranged from 23 to 53. There were 390 new school employee cases statewide, the dashboard showed.

Sutter said children – who can easily spread the disease throughout their households – are “an important driver in overall community spread.”

Using his platform at Monday's board meeting, FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel urged parents to monitor their children's health.

“If your child is feeling ill, please keep them home,” Daniel said. “That's the main key there because our goal is, how do we keep school in session? How do we keep students in school? And quite frankly, how do we have the staff to provide the services to instruct and educate our kids?”

Rosa Salter Rodriguez of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.