Buddy Bench backer publishes book

Fort Wayne Community Schools student Sammie Vance marked her second week of classes with an unusual accomplishment for a seventh grader – the release of her first book.

“I am so excited to get my book out in the world,” Sammie, 12, said in her podcast the day before copies hit store shelves.

Locals likely know Sammie through her buddy bench efforts. The benches are made from recycled plastic bottle caps and give lonely or shy children a place to sit and signal their desire to make new friends.

Sammie hopes her book, “Inspire the World: A Kid's Journey to Making a Difference,” does just that – inspires children to effect change, she said.

Geared for ages 8 to 12, the 48-page book shares how Sammie is “encouraging others through recycling, community, giving, determination, bravery, helping, being herself, and celebrating,” according to a news release.

It was published by Spork, an imprint of Clear Fork Publishing, and illustrated by Talitha Shipman.

Hardcover copies cost $19.99. Paperback copies also are available.

In honor of the book's Aug. 24 release, Sammie invited people, including publisher Callie Metler, involved with its publication on her weekly podcast, Sammie Smiles.

Metler said she could relate to Sammie because she, too, got published young – 14. She received the manuscript with a note saying it fit Clear Fork's mission, Metler said.

“I was so inspired by the fact that you had this vision at such a young age,” Metler said on the podcast. “I wanted to be able to support you in making your dreams come true like other people did for me.”

Grant

• Farm to School programs across northeast Indiana will benefit from a $96,585 USDA Farm to School implementation grant awarded to Wells County Revitalization on behalf of the Northeast Indiana Local Food Network, Parkview Health and Purdue Extension. The goal is to improve access to local food in 11 participating schools and early child care sites in the region. Lifeline Youth & Family Services Inc. of Fort Wayne received a $96,649 grant.

Manchester

• Kathryn Marwitz, assistant professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Manchester University, is a co-author of “Support pharmacy infrastructure to strengthen US COVID-19 vaccination efforts and beyond,” which appears in the Journal of Public Health 2021.

• Melissa Gratz, assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Manchester, has been appointed to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Section Advisory Group for Collaboration Between Health Systems and Academia. She also presented at the 2021-22 Indiana Pharmacy Teaching Certificate program in August.

• Ryan Ades, Manchester's director of experiential education and assistant professor of pharmacy practice, presented “Superstar Preceptors: How to Develop into a Preceptor Powerhouse” at the 2021-22 Indiana Pharmacy Teaching Certificate program in August.

Saint Francis

• University of Saint Francis alumnus Tony Didier joined the university as its new director of alumni relations. He most recently worked as a graphic production artist at Sweetwater.

• The University of Saint Francis Crown Point celebrated a $7 million expansion project that doubled the size of the facility with a ribbon cutting Aug. 23. New programs at the site this fall include surgical technology, radiologic technology, diagnostic medical sonography and advanced medical imaging. These fields have been identified as highly in demand in northwest Indiana.

Trine

• The Kappa Sigma chapter at Trine University has been awarded a Kappa Sigma Founders' Award of Chapter Excellence as one of the fraternity's top chapters in North America.

• Trine has named Megan Williams as its new director of annual giving. She most recently served as a corporate relations and event specialist with SCAN Inc. in Fort Wayne.

• Jordan Marshall joined Trine as director of research and stewardship. She most recently served as director of donor relations at St. Mary's College.

• Amanda Cole, Trine's new director of advancement services, will direct all donor data and research support for the Office of University Advancement, and she will maintain the university's matching gift program. She most recently served as associate director of research and technology at Albion College.

Warsaw

• Da-Lite/Legrand donated books and a mobile book rack to the Jefferson Elementary School library to encourage the study of sustainability and green energy. Donated books covered topics including environmental health and water conservation.

Whitko

• The Whitko Career Academy, an extension of Whitko Junior Senior High School, received a $150,000 grant from the Dekko Foundation.

