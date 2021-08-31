Schools see rise in cases of COVID-19

Coronavirus cases among Allen County public school students climbed by more than 140 in the past week, according to state data released Monday.

Statewide, schools reported more new COVID-19 cases last week than at any previous time during the pandemic as the state grapples with a surge in infections and hospitalizations spurred by the more contagious delta variant.

More than 5,500 new cases were reported among Indiana students in the weekly update of the state's coronavirus school dashboard. Although almost 1,000 of those cases date back to earlier weeks, last week's total was the most recorded since schools began reporting case counts a year ago.

Locally, 25 schools in the mask-optional districts – East Allen County Schools, Northwest Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools – collectively reported 83 new student cases.

Two schools – one in EACS, one in SACS – also reported increases of fewer than five confirmed cases.

A Southwest Allen school recorded the county's highest week-to-week jump among public schools: Homestead High reported 15 new student cases.

“The increase in COVID 19 cases at Homestead High School is reflective of the increase of positive cases throughout Allen County and Indiana,” SACS said in a statement. “Since the onset of the pandemic, we continue to closely monitor the number of positive cases in our schools, as well as promptly report all positive cases to local and state officials. We will continue to adhere to our mitigation strategies outlined in our Return to the Classroom plan.”

In Fort Wayne Community Schools, 21 schools collectively reported 58 new student cases, including 12 at Snider High School and seven at South Side High School.

Five additional FWCS schools also reported increases, but it isn't possible to calculate the exact gain because their cumulative total remained at an unspecified value – fewer than six.

FWCS' indoor mask requirement has been critical in preventing further spread, particularly among unvaccinated students, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

“While we have seen some high case counts in some schools, spread within schools remains low,” Stockman said. “The cases that might be attributed to spread in schools can typically be traced back to lunch and extracurricular activities. In those cases, masks have been removed for a period of time.”

The four Allen County districts reported about 100 new student cases in the Aug. 23 dashboard update.

Also Monday, Stockman rebutted claims spreading on social media about Waynedale Elementary School's treatment of students showing COVID-19 symptoms.

“Nearly everything the video claims is false,” she said.

All FWCS schools have a separate area for students with COVID-19 symptoms, she said. She explained this keeps them away from students who visit the nurse's clinic for daily medications, ice packs and other issues.

Students typically don't wait in the COVID-designated area long – about 15 to 20 minutes at Waynedale, Stockman said.

“So far this year, Waynedale has had only a few students use the room while waiting for their parents, and they were not all waiting at once,” Stockman said.

The video also criticizes FWCS for requiring masks in hot classrooms and students' limited access to water.

FWCS turned off drinking fountains to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and installed water bottle filling stations in each building, Stockman said. Waynedale has four stations, she said, and students can use them at any time.

It is true that Waynedale is hot, especially last week, Stockman said. That school is one of the last FWCS buildings to get air conditioning, which should be installed and running by next fall.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

