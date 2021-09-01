NACS mask mandate applauded

Public health officials are encouraged by Northwest Allen County Schools' return today to universal masking – an important tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms, the Allen County health commissioner said.

“This measure has been recommended by the CDC, Indiana Department of Health and American Academy of Pediatrics while we are in substantial or high levels of community spread,” Dr. Matthew Sutter said Tuesday. “Allen County remains in high community spread.”

The five-member school board reinstated the indoor mask mandate for students, employees and visitors in a 3-2 vote Monday after Superintendent Chris Himsel shared COVID-19 case and quarantine data.

“We are on a trajectory that would soon require us to temporarily shift to full-time remote learning, which we would prefer avoiding,” Himsel said in a letter to families Tuesday. “Our goal continues to include providing on-site instruction, and based on guidance from infectious disease, pediatric and public health experts, requiring the wearing of masks will begin the process of reversing our current trend.”

The mandate will expire at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 14 unless extended by the board based on COVID-19 trends and advice from health experts.

As of Monday, the number of confirmed cases at NACS – among students and employees – totaled 181. That's 36.6% of cases in all of last academic year, which ended with 495 cases.

The week of Aug. 23 had 105 confirmed student cases – a total greater than in any month last academic year. November had the highest number of student cases, 91.

The cases have led to more than 12% of the nearly 8,100 students being ill or quarantined through the first 14 school days.

As a result of a close contact at school, about 30 quarantined students have tested positive this year compared with fewer than 10 last academic year.

Gov. Eric Holcomb required masks in all K-12 schools last academic year, but masking decisions have been up to local school boards since Holcomb's order expired June 30. Of the four Allen County districts, only Fort Wayne Community Schools began this academic year with a requirement.

“Last year we saw almost no spread of COVID-19 in classrooms when there was universal masking,” Sutter said. “In addition, we saw very little spread of other respiratory viruses including influenza.”

NACS also is tracking cases by school type. As of Monday, there were 60 confirmed cases at the high school; 46 at the middle schools; and 62 at the elementary schools, where students are too young for the vaccine. The vaccination is available for ages 12 and older.

“Vaccines reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 and provide very good disease protection from progression to severe disease,” Sutter said. “The timing of this marked increase in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of school will be a huge challenge for our school systems.”

