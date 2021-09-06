IU Fort Wayne filling nursing void

Indiana University Fort Wayne inducted almost 100 nursing students for the 2021 academic year as demand for nurses reaches new highs, according to a news release.

Christopher Coleman, IU Fort Wayne School of Nursing associate dean and professor, said the pandemic highlighted the need for reliable and competent nursing staff.

“It has put a huge strain on nurses,” he said in a statement, “and the U.S. healthcare system is in need of quality nurses to help ease that strain and provide optimal care.”

More than 500,000 registered nurses are expected to retire by next year, and almost 1 million new registered nurses will be needed to fill their shoes and keep up with increasing demands, the release said, citing data from the American Nurses Association.

“I believe that our nursing students are eager and ready to answer the call,” Coleman said. “We as a university are doing our part to aid in this nursing shortage by offering new courses and degrees to help students reach their goals faster.”

For 2021, the nursing school inducted 56 students in the traditional four-year bachelor's track, 12 students in the accelerated nursing class for the summer, and 20 students in the accelerated nursing class, the release said.

Applications for spring classes will be accepted through Sept. 15. Go to iufw.edu/nursing for information.

asloboda@jg.net

Concordia

• Concordia Lutheran High School welcomed freshmen Aurora Sommermeyer, Andrew Bostwick, Harper Twomey, Timmy Blackmer, Sarah Snyder, Evan Gerig, Emma Stir, Nathaniel Kemme Nash and Chyim Van Meter to its Honors Academy. The program began in 2014 and promotes exceptional academics, leadership and community service among Concordia students by challenging and encouraging students to the next level of their academic success.

Manchester

• Rob Beckett, associate professor of pharmacy practice and director of the Manchester University Drug Information Center, presented on “Designing an Effective Educational Session” at the 2021-22 Indiana Pharmacy Teaching Certificate program in August.

• Teresa DeLellis, associate professor of pharmacy practice, presented on “Effectively Integrating Experiential Students into Clinical Practice” at the 2021-22 Indiana Pharmacy Teaching Certificate program in August.

• Andrea Wilhite, associate professor of pharmacy practice, presented on “Establishing Classroom Rapport” at the 2021-22 Indiana Pharmacy Teaching Certificate program in August.

Recognition

• Ivy Tech Community College was named in the annual Top 100 ranking of America's Best Employers for Women by Forbes, coming in at 92. At Ivy Tech, women make up 59% of nearly 4,000 employees.

• More than 50,000 Hoosiers have enrolled to complete a high-demand certificate program through Indiana's Next Level Jobs Workforce Ready grant, which provides tuition-free certificates in five of the state's most sought-after sectors. Next Level Jobs supports Indiana's goal of having at least 60% of Hoosiers with a quality credential beyond a high school diploma by 2025. As of late August, 48.3% held an industry certification, short- or long-term credential, or college degree.

• The Indiana Technology Student Association hosted its annual State Officer Training last month in downtown Fort Wayne. The 2021-22 state officers include Jara Hockemeyer of Bellmont High School, vice president; Lauren Goble of Bellmont, secretary; Nate White of South Adams High School, treasurer; and Brett Johnson of Bellmont, sergeant at arms. The nonprofit operates mostly through grants and sponsorships from businesses interested in developing youth in STEM career fields – science, technology, engineering and math. Each school has a chapter adviser who runs the local TSA program. Go www.indianatsa.org for information, including how to start a chapter, donate or volunteer.

• The Indiana Department of Education, the 2022 College Football Playoff Indianapolis Host Committee and the College Football Playoff Foundation unveiled a partnership to celebrate teachers' contributions. Teachers statewide will have access to professional development opportunities and experiences recognizing their work and sacrifices during the 2020-21 school year and beyond. Extra Yard for Teachers Week is set for Sept. 10 to 18, during which a social media campaign will encourage teacher recognition with the hashtag #INTOY2021 and through an online form at www.indyfootball2022.com/teacher-appreciation. Teachers and their families also will have free access to all state parks on Sept. 12 by showing their teacher ID.

Trine

• A $15,000 grant from the Indiana Space Grant Consortium will fund an undergraduate research project at Trine University addressing NASA's concerns about astronauts' safety during missions outside of Earth's atmosphere. Two biomedical engineering seniors will lead the project, and Max Gong, assistant professor in the Bock Department of Biomedical Engineering, will serve as adviser.

• Trine's 31st annual Alumni and Friends Golf Outing raised more than $87,000 for scholarships.

Sweepstakes

• September is College Savings Month in Indiana. To celebrate, one individual will be selected to win the CollegeChoice 529 $10,000 Education Sweepstakes. Entries are due by 11:59 p.m. Sept. 30 at www.collegechoicedirect.com/september.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.