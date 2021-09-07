2 school boards vote to keep masks optional

Masks remain optional in two Allen County districts despite superintendents’ efforts Tuesday to re­instate mandates.

The proposals at East Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools were in reaction to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s action last week that loosened quarantine rules for symptom-free students, teachers and staff in close contact with a positive COVID-19 case – but only if schools mandated masks.

Parents cheered when the EACS board rejected a proposed face mask mandate for students and staff. The mandate, which generated intense board discussion, would have taken effect Monday and lasted for one month.

The vote was tied at 3-3 when President Todd Buckmaster voted no.

Sound was muted during Buckmaster’s vote, causing confusion for people following the meeting on Zoom. About a dozen residents sat inside the board room on socially distanced chairs. An additional 30 to 50 were outside the building, monitoring the meeting virtually as they waited their turn to speak and, later, the vote. Their cheers were heard a few moments later when someone sitting inside walked out and delivered the news.

Meanwhile, the SACS board elicited applause from those inside a packed conference room when members voted 4-1 for a policy maintaining the district’s mask recommended stance.

The successful proposal crafted by member Tom Rhoades added confusion to the district’s policy, however. It adjusted the quarantine rules so that close contacts wouldn’t have to quarantine if both the exposed person and the infected person were wearing masks.

SACS Superintendent Park Ginder told reporters afterward he was puzzled.

“This decision would be contrary to the Indiana Department of Health, the governor’s order, which allowed the Indiana Department of Health to make some changes, and our local Allen County Department of Health as well,” Ginder said. “I’m not sure what it does for us at this point because I’m not sure it takes kids out of the quarantine.”

