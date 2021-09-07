Torch passed at Ivy Tech

Kim Barnett-Johnson didn't pursue the top job at Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne on a whim.

Her desire for such responsibilities began as an undergraduate heavily involved in leadership on campus at Taylor University. The experience taught her that she could make a bigger difference by holding a key position.

“That's why I aspired to serve as a chancellor,” said Barnett-Johnson, whose promotion took effect Aug. 16. “I want to make a significant change in education for all students.”

Ivy Tech truly serves all students regardless of age, race or gender. “We're really here for everyone,” she said.

Barnett-Johnson, 54, is in no hurry to shake things up at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne, however. Since taking over the role last held by Jerrilee Mosier, Barnett-Johnson said her immediate priorities are spending time on and off campus listening to community members.

She has a lot of ground to cover. She now oversees Ivy Tech's second-largest service area, which covers 11 northeast Indiana counties.

Along with individual meetings, Barnett-Johnson said she is planning meet-and-greet events, where initial introductions can lead to future conversations and partnerships. Feedback about and hopes for the college will help inform her decisions.

“I don't want to just take off running and start running in the wrong direction,” Barnett-Johnson said.

Mosier, who officially retires Friday, is confident in Barnett-Johnson's leadership. The pair worked together as chancellor and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

“I was ecstatic,” Mosier said of her colleague's appointment. “Kim has the skills, the intellect. She will do a fabulous job as chancellor, there's no question. She'll do it differently than I did, which is good. There's no one way to be a leader of a campus as diverse as this campus and to provide and be integrated in a community as diverse as this community.”

A South Side High School graduate, Barnett-Johnson has worked at the campus for 20 years. She said the experience, her understanding of Ivy Tech and her appreciation for the changes over the past two decades make her a unique person to lead Ivy Tech Fort Wayne.

Mosier agreed. Based on observations during her 11-year tenure, Mosier said it's uncommon for a campus employee to rise to the chancellor's position. Internal appointments generally came from within the entire Ivy Tech system, not necessarily from within the campus, she said.

Barnett-Johnson knows her experience and skills got her the Fort Wayne job, she said, but she also understands the significance of being the campus' first chancellor of color.

Colleges lack minority leadership – at least at the very top.

The American Council on Education's most recent American College President Study found in 2016 that 17% of college presidents were racial minorities, and only 5% were women of color.

The study didn't include similar statistics for college chancellors.

“People in my community are celebrating for me because they are so excited and see it as a win for the entire African American community,” Barnett-Johnson said. “I take all of that very seriously because I don't want to disappoint Ivy Tech, and I don't want to disappoint the community. I want to make sure that I'm doing my absolute best for everybody involved.”

Barnett-Johnson said she benefited from Mosier's mentorship once she became vice chancellor. Mosier pushed her to be her “absolute best,” and Barrett-Johnson said she wants to be that for other women.

“People just need to understand the importance of mentorship and the importance of lifting up others,” Barnett-Johnson said. “As you rise, you lift other people up with you. I definitely received that from her.”

Mosier, 67, promised she is only a phone call away if needed.

She and her husband, Russ Coombs, have relocated to Oklahoma to be closer to family, including her parents and three brothers.

Mosier, who came to Ivy Tech from a community college in Washington state, said it wasn't easy for her and Coombs to leave their adopted Hoosier home.

“Northeast Indiana has captured a piece of our heart,” Mosier said. “There is so much to be proud of in northeastern Indiana, and we are not leaving because we don't know that. We are leaving because our family is someplace else.”

