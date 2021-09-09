SACS: Board decision does not meet executive order

Southwest Allen County Schools told families today the board's action this week to loosen quarantine guidelines can't be done.

"It has been determined that the motion to change our processes does not meet the criteria mandated in the executive order," Superintendent Park Ginder said in an email. "Because the Board approved procedure does not meet the state guidelines, SACS remains 'mask recommended' with no change to classroom contact tracing procedures."

The board Tuesday adjusted quarantine rules while maintaining a mask-recommended policy. In a 4-1 vote, the board agreed close contacts won't have to quarantine if both the exposed person and infected person were wearing masks during the exposure.

Officials with the local and state health departments told The Journal Gazette on Wednesday that decision exceeded the board's authority.

In a classroom setting, close contacts don't need to quarantine only if everyone in the classroom is fully masked and is properly wearing the face covering at all times, a state health department spokeswoman said. Quarantine would be required for close contacts within 6 feet of a positive case if anyone is unmasked.

"Absent conditions in which everyone is fully masked in a classroom as described, close contacts must be quarantined without exception," Megan Wade-Taxter said Wednesday. "These are part of the control measures in place for communicable diseases."

SACS will continue to follow the plan adopted in July, Ginder said.

Along with masks remaining optional, he said, contact tracing will continue and may result in quarantines.

asloboda@jg.net