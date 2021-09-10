SACS head to parents: Quarantine rules stand

Southwest Allen County Schools told families Thursday the board's action this week to loosen quarantine guidelines can't be done.

“It has been determined that the motion to change our processes does not meet the criteria mandated in the executive order,” Superintendent Park Ginder said in an email. “Because the Board-approved procedure does not meet the state guidelines, SACS remains 'mask recommended' with no change to classroom contact tracing procedures.”

Ginder asked the five-member board on Tuesday to reinstate a mask mandate to reduce student quarantines. This was in response to Gov. Eric Holcomb's Sept. 1 executive order, which provides leniency to schools' contact tracing and resulting quarantine practices when masks are required in all classrooms.

The board never acted on Ginder's recommendation, however. In a 4-1 vote, the board instead kept the mask-optional policy and agreed close contacts wouldn't have to quarantine if both the exposed person and infected person were wearing masks during the exposure.

Officials with the local and state health departments told The Journal Gazette on Wednesday the decision exceeded the board's authority.

In a classroom setting, close contacts don't need to quarantine only if everyone in the classroom is fully masked and is properly wearing the face covering at all times, a state health department spokeswoman said. Quarantine would be required for close contacts within 6 feet of a positive case if anyone is unmasked.

“Absent conditions in which everyone is fully masked in a classroom as described, close contacts must be quarantined without exception,” Megan Wade-Taxter, the Indiana Department of Health spokeswoman, said Wednesday. “These are part of the control measures in place for communicable diseases.”

SACS will continue to follow the plan adopted in July, Ginder said.

Along with masks remaining recommended, he said, contact tracing will continue and may result in quarantines.

There is a silver lining for bus riders. Because masks are required on all buses per federal order, Ginder said, the district won't need to quarantine close contact exposures on its buses.

