Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who didn't miss a beat during the pandemic has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Carrie Nussbaum

School: Lindley Elementary

Grade teaching: Kindergarten

Education: Bachelor of Science in elementary education with kindergarten endorsement

Years teaching: 23

City born and current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: My husband, John; my children, Josie and Sam; and my grandchildren, Norah, Charlotte, Eloise, Lydia and Henry.

Book you'd recommend: There are too many great books to choose from, but I can remember the first book that I loved as a young reader, “Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” I can remember not wanting to put it down. In fact, I got in trouble from the teacher because our free reading time was over, and I didn't put my book away.

Favorite teacher: My mother-in-law, Vicky Nussbaum. She is the reason I am a kindergarten teacher. I always saw the joy that teaching brought her and wanted to feel the same!

Favorite teaching memory: It is so exciting to watch the children grow intellectually, socially, emotionally and physically. Their enthusiasm and joy are contagious. I cannot imagine a more fulfilling job! Who else has a job where people come running in every morning filled with love and anticipation for the new day?

Hobbies: I enjoy home improvement projects, travel, window shopping, and being with the people I love.

Interesting fact about yourself: One of my favorite places is Solon Springs, Wisconsin. I enjoyed my summers there since I was a child, and now my grandkids are enjoying it. I am blessed that I am able to carry on the tradition and able to get the whole family up there each year.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? To keep the love of learning and curiosity that they have. Take risks and see mistakes as a learning opportunity and most importantly, find the joy in each day and laugh often.

Recommended last academic year by: Katia Guzmán

Reason for recommendation: “She has taught both of my sons and done an exceptional job with both. I credit her for their strong reading skills. ... She is just such a nurturing, charismatic teacher. After years of teaching, you can still see her passion and love for students. The pandemic brought a need for teachers to teach remotely, and she didn't miss a beat. She posts videos of herself teaching concepts to students and gives meaningful, engaging activities to strengthen the skills. I just feel so blessed for my sons to have had her as a teacher. They adore her, and I admire her so much.”

Contests

• Essays for the 2022 Growmark essay contest are due Oct. 29 at www.bit.ly/GMKEssay2022. Participants are asked to answer the question, “What, in your opinion, has changed for the better in the agricultural industry as a result of the pandemic?” One national winner will receive $1,000, and his or her FFA chapter will receive $750. Four national runners-up will each receive $500, and their chapters will receive $300. States with at least 25 essays submitted will also have a state winner. Each school may submit one essay. The contest is open to all high school FFA members nationwide. Go to www.growmark.com for information.

• Entries for C-SPAN's StudentCam documentary competition are due Jan. 20 at www.studentcam.org. The theme – How does the federal government impact your life? – asks students to explore a federal policy or program and evaluate its effectiveness from multiple perspectives. The C-SPAN Education Foundation awards 150 student and 53 teacher prizes. The grand-prize winner will receive $5,000, and multiple cash prizes of $3,000, $1,500, $750 and $250 will be awarded to students in first, second and third places and honorable mention categories. It is open to middle and high school students.

Huntington

• Mark Fairchild, professor of Bible and religion at Huntington University, has been selected as a Fulbright Senior Research Scholar for the 2021-22 year to conduct research in Turkey. He will be involved in excavations at an underwater basilica in Iznik, ancient Nicea. Nicea is the site of Christianity's first ecumenical council, known as the First Council of Nicea. Preliminary evidence suggests the submerged basilica was where over 300 leaders of the early church met with the emperor Constantine, culminating in the confessional statement known as the Nicene Creed.

Ivy Tech

• Grow Wabash County and Ivy Tech Community College are presenting a series of Microsoft Excel training workshops in October at the Wabash County Learning Center, 277 N. Thorne St., Wabash. Tuition to attend all the workshops is $325 for Grow Wabash County Investors and $375 for the general public. Attendance for one workshop is $150. Register at www.growwabashcounty.com/excelworkshop, tenille@growwabashcounty.com or 260-563-5258.

• Scholarships are available for Wabash County residents negatively impacted by COVID-19. Apply at www.growwabashcounty.com/trainingscholarships.

• Ivy Tech Fort Wayne will host a grand opening for the new Career Coaching and Employer Connections program from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 21. The event will be streamed statewide through the IvyEvents app while all 19 Ivy Tech campuses host an in-person celebration. During Ivy Tech Fort Wayne's event, lunch from the student-run food truck will be provided for invited guests, followed by a reception in Harshman Hall for all Ivy Tech students, staff and faculty. The Fort Wayne campus was a pilot for the program, which is now being rolled out statewide. Contact Joe McMichael at rmcmichael3@ivytech.edu for information about the program.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis is offering $5,000 grand prizes in a contest seeking to update the university logo and create a university monogram, USF. Submissions are due Feb. 25. Anyone may enter, but Saint Francis especially encourages students, faculty, staff and alumni to participate. Go to sf.edu/logo-contest for details or email marketing@sf.edu for additional information.

