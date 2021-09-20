NACS Relay for Life efforts honored

Northwest Allen County Schools has something new to hang on its walls – banners honoring students' and employees' fundraising efforts for the American Cancer Society.

The NACS Community Relay for Life raised $71,000 last academic year, an amount that earned the event state and national accolades, according to a news release.

“It's an important way to give back to the community, and we are aware of how many lives are touched by cancer,” Superintendent Chris Himsel said in a statement. “The involvement of our community has been a big part of increasing awareness and support.”

The NACS event finished in the top three for fundraising events in Indiana, the release said.

Nationwide, the event was first in Schools vs. Cancer fundraising, the release said, noting the district's 10 schools generated more than $55,000. Perry Hill Elementary School was the No. 2 team in the nation with over $15,000 raised, and Cedar Canyon Elementary School was seventh with over $8,700 raised, the release said.

Himsel said NACS is grateful the American Cancer Society provides educational materials related to cancer prevention.

“By making the academic standards come to life by connecting with our students through physical activity and encouraging healthy habits that actively prevent or reduce their chances of getting cancer in the future makes this effort more meaningful for everyone involved,” he said.

The 2021-22 NACS Community Relay For Life is set for May 7 and is open to anyone in the Fort Wayne area, the release said. Go to relay.org/NACSChargersFightingCancerIN for information.

asloboda@jg.net

ESA

• Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell has hired Jaclyn Guglielmo as executive director of the new Indiana Education Scholarship Account Program. Guglielmo, a certified behavior analyst and educator, will manage the program as it prepares to launch in fall 2022 and will be primarily responsible for its implementation, day-to-day operations, strategic vision and development of the team.

Events

• Fourteen Indiana colleges will waive college application fees during Indiana's College Application Week, which begins today. Another 25 colleges have reported free applications year-round. College Application Week is part of Learn More Indiana's annual College GO! initiative that takes place each August through November with information and resources designed to help Hoosier K-12 students explore and plan for education beyond high school. Go to learnmoreindiana.org for details.

• Employers from Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw's 11-county service area are invited to a Lunch and Learn with Chancellor Kim Barnett-Johnson from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Information will be available about the college's apprenticeship and Achieve Your Degree programs as well as how Ivy Tech can help companies connect with talent. The free event, which is open to the public, will be held in Room CC1640 at Ivy Tech Fort Wayne, 3800 N Anthony Blvd. RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/LunchCCEC.

• Ivy Tech will host Express Enrollment from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 27 to Oct. 1. Prospective students can complete enrollment steps and sign up for classes that start Oct. 20. No appointment is necessary. Go to www.ivytech.edu/eeday for information.

• The Northeast Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education and Ivy Tech invite northeast Indiana educators and community partners to learn more about the federation during virtual meetings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Wednesday. RSVP at link.ivytech.edu/NEINFAME or contact Kimberly Waugh of Ivy Tech Fort Wayne at kwaugh7@ivytech.edu. Go to www.northeastindianafame.com for information. Program applications will be accepted through Nov. 1 for the 2022 cohort.

• The inaugural Criminal Justice Symposium is set for 10 a.m. to noon Thursday in Room 101 of Neff Hall at Purdue University Fort Wayne. The free event, which is open to the public, will feature regional criminal justice experts on forensics, corrections, federal investigations and local policing. The university's Department of Criminal Justice and Public Administration is hosting the symposium in recognition of its newly offered bachelor's degree in criminal justice.

FWCS

• The Fort Wayne Community Schools board recognized Liam Campbell-Carpenter and Henri Spoelhof for being selected to participate in the Indiana Jazz Educators Association's All-State Jazz Ensemble for 2020-21. The North Side High School students were expected to perform at the Indy Jazz Fest on Saturday.

Grace

• The three members of Grace College's 2021 engineering graduating class passed the Fundamentals of Engineering Mechanical exam on their first try. The test is generally the first step in the process of becoming a professional licensed engineer and has a 71% pass rate.

Manchester

• Fort Wayne native Kristina Collins has been named director of institutional effectiveness at Manchester University. She comes to Manchester from Tiffin University in Ohio, where she led accreditation and outcomes-assessment processes.

Recognition

• Semifinalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship program include Ellory Aldred of Angola High School; Spencer Keim, a homeschool student from Berne; Elizabeth Perry of South Adams High School; Daniel Liu, Rowan Miller, Oliver VandeWater and Margarita Zambrano of Canterbury School; Robert Klein of Bishop Dwenger High School; Eleanor Mondok, a home-school student from Fort Wayne; Lauren Cabe, Carolyn Chen, Claire Elliott, Ethan Gersos, Carson Goeglein, Nathan Houser, Kathan Raju, Malia Sanghvi, Adelyn Schafer, Melody Sutter and Gabrielle Waterman of Homestead High School; Celia Eyrich of Bishop Luers High School; Hannah Mekaru of Snider High School; Andrew Schwartz of Adams Central High School; Trevor Kelley of Norwell High School; Ryan Brown of Whitko Junior-Senior High School; and Sophia Bell, Abigail Squiller and Katherine Squiller of DeKalb High School.

Trine

• The Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology extended accreditation for Trine University's Bachelor of Science degree programs in biomedical engineering, chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. The organization also accredited Trine's Bachelor of Science in software engineering program, which launched in 2016.

Trine will award a Trine Grant of $500 for the spring semester to students who apply by Nov. 1 and have their Free Application for Federal Student Aid on file with the university. Applying to Trine is free, and the university provides free credit evaluations for transfer students.

Students and parents who have a favorite teacher can nominate the individual for Teacher Honor Roll. Send nominations to The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net.

To submit an item, send a typed release from the school or organization to Education Notebook, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802; fax 461-8893 or email asloboda@jg.net at least two weeks before the desired publication date.